Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
TechRadar
God of War TV show gets the green light from Amazon
The action-adventure video game series God of War is getting a Prime Video TV adaptation from the makers of The Expanse and Uncharted. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the live-action series will be based on events seen in the critically-acclaimed God of War (2018). Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time, Uncharted) acts as showrunner and will be joined by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) in writing and producing the show alongside PlayStation Studios for Prime Video.
TechRadar
Steam Deck 2 could have better screen and battery life – but not performance
Valve has shared some new info on what advancements will be made with the Steam Deck 2 – including better battery life – and further expressed a desire to make a Steam Controller 2. Valve has made no secret that there will be a sequel to the Steam...
TechRadar
There’s finally a reason to use Bing - to get free Overwatch 2 skins
I can’t believe it’s finally come to this - I’m using Bing to build up enough points to get Overwatch 2 coins and finally purchase one of the new skins. But I’m not the only one who can benefit from this; you can too. Overwatch 2...
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 next-gen update is great – when you disable ray tracing
After much anticipation, The Witcher 3’s next-gen update has finally been released. As promised, the free update has brought with it a wealth of visual upgrades and quality-of-life updates, but there are some caveats to watch out for. I’ve been playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update on PS5 and...
TechRadar
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
TechRadar
Margot Robbie's Barbie movie trailer shows life in plastic really is fantastic
The first trailer for Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has been released – and it shows that as Aqua's cheesy but beloved Barbie song says, life in plastic really is fantastic. The teaser for the rom-com movie, which arrives in theaters in July 2023, is only 60 seconds long, so there's not much we can glean from its footage. However, it looks like it could be a surprising smash hit next year – particularly with A-listers in Robbie (The Suicide Squad, Babylon) and Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, La La Land) , who plays original Ken, in its lead roles.
TechRadar
Henry Cavill's next project has been revealed – and it's not with Netflix or Marvel
Move over, Geralt – there's a new fantasy project that's tailormade for Henry Cavill. The former Superman (and soon-to-be former Witcher) star is teaming up with Amazon Studios to develop a cinematic universe based on Games Workshop's iconic Warhammer 40,000 (40k) property. Even better, Cavill is set to star in and executively produce a number of movies, TV shows, and other media centered around the tabletop gaming franchise.
TechRadar
Australia vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere
Steve Smith and David Warner could be in for an, ahem, rough ride as South Africa face Australia in a Test match for the first time since sandpapergate four years ago. The Proteas, no strangers to the odd ball-tampering scandal or three, have seized every opportunity to stir the pot, but it's now time for their cricket to do the talking. Feisty doesn't even begin to cover it. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream and catch the 1st Test online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Croatia vs Morocco live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere
Croatia and Morocco would much rather be playing on Sunday than Saturday. But now that they're here they might as well give it all they've got. The third-place playoff arguably means more to the Atlas Lions as a memento of their best ever World Cup showing. However, with some of their Golden Generation set to turn their backs on international football for good, Croatia will also want to sign-off on a positive note too. Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream in the third-place playoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Comments / 0