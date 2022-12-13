Croatia and Morocco would much rather be playing on Sunday than Saturday. But now that they're here they might as well give it all they've got. The third-place playoff arguably means more to the Atlas Lions as a memento of their best ever World Cup showing. However, with some of their Golden Generation set to turn their backs on international football for good, Croatia will also want to sign-off on a positive note too. Here's how to watch a Croatia vs Morocco live stream in the third-place playoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

17 HOURS AGO