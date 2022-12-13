Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
December 30 declared Barney Larry Day in Mountain Home
During the retirement reception Thursday for Baxter Health’s Vice President of Business Development and Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Barney Larry was presented with a proclamation from Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams declaring December 30 Barney Larry Day. Larry’s efforts have raised millions of dollars for Baxter Health...
KTLO
Fayetteville named first gold-level bicycle friendly community in AR
FAYETTEVILLE — The League of American Bicyclists has honored the City of Fayetteville with a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community designation, according to a news release from the city. The award recognizes Fayetteville’s commitment to improving biking conditions in the community through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events...
KTLO
Funds for Calico Rock prison expansion approved to be disbursed
A legislative panel advanced the Department of Corrections’ request for the transfer of $75 million in state restricted reserve funds for the proposed North Central Unit expansion in Calico Rock on Tuesday. The council’s performance evaluation and expenditure review subcommittee recommended the Legislative Council approve the fund transfer request...
KTLO
MH City Council hears first reading of proposed noise ordinance
The Mountain Home City Council met for their final meeting of 2022 Thursday night. The council heard a first reading for an ordinance regulating noise within the City of Mountain Home. The ordinance would apply to noises plainly audible heard from a distance of 150 feet for an extended period of time. Ordinances working in several cities around the state, including Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock, were reviewed as reference. The second reading will be heard at the first meeting of 2023. To view the first draft of the ordinance in it’s entirety, visit ktlo.com.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
KTLO
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 86-year-old Alice Lou Webb of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Alice Lou Webb died Thursday in Mountain Home.
farmtalknews.com
100-year-old sells farm after ‘work, work, work’
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
KTLO
Merry Christmas from The Z Team!
Relocation Specialist, Senior Specialists, Military Relocation and Graduates of the RE Institute. Free Professional staging assistance for every listing client. Reese Tubbs, Darlene Clark, Sam McMaster, April Bentley, Team Agents. 1024 Hwy 62 B East, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Call or Text 870-405-0793 or 870-405-5407.
KYTV
Bergman, Ark., high school senior makes history at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Bergman senior Charles Noah Cuevas-Klepper (Noah) made history recently by becoming the first student in the 48-year history of North Arkansas College (Northark) to earn an Associate of Arts degree a full semester before he graduates from high school next spring. Administrators from...
KTLO
Gassville budget work session Thursday night
The Gassville City Council will be holding a budget work session Thursday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 203 South School Street.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith board set to vote on 680% pay raise for themselves
The Fort Smith Board of Directors is considering their first pay increase since 1967. If approved, the pay increase would go into effect this upcoming January.
luxury-houses.net
This Mediterranean Estate in Fort Smith is One of The Largest Properties in Arkansas with over 18,000 SF of Living Spaces for Sale at $8.9 Million
9221 Moody Road Home in Fort Smith, Arkansas for Sale. 9221 Moody Road, Fort Smith, Arkansas is a Mediterranean estate on 20 acres with spectacular features including dramatic marble staircases and floors, Baccarat chandeliers, custom Italian mantles, impeccable trim work, gentlemen’s card room, game room, custom theater, and an indoor children’s play area with authentic redwood treehouse. This Home in Fort Smith offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9221 Moody Road, please contact Marshall Yantis (Phone: 479-883-2302) at Warnock Real Estate LLC for full support and perfect service.
KTLO
Deanna Sue Chamberlain, 59, Bakersfield (Roller)
Mrs. Deanna Sue Chamberlain, 59, of Bakersfield, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on June 15, 1963, in Redland, California to Fred and Dorothy (Cherry) Bentley. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Bakersfield, loved playing with her dog Max, visiting with friends on Facebook, and spending time with her grandchildren.
KTLO
Cotter City Council meeting moved to Thursday due to holiday
The Cotter City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chamber. This meeting has been moved up a week due to the Christmas holiday. On the agenda includes an update on the water and sewer application to ANRC; the 2021 water and sewer annual audit; a resolution to adopt the 2023 city operating budget; a resolution to consider a budget amendment to receipt additional grant funds for a police department vehicle; and ordinance establishing civil and small claims court venue; present the 2021 water and sewer rate study prepared by Arkansas Rural Water Association (ARWA); and to create a schedule for council workshop in January to discuss water rate increases recommended by ARWA.
Miss Arkansas Sets Eyes on Miss America Crown Thursday Dec 15
Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes start of Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the first of the two-day Billy Ply Boys’ Classic at Flippin. Greene County Tech and Rivercrest will play a doubleheader starting with the lone junior high game of the event at 4, Forrest City meets Manila at 7:30, and the host Bobcats face Woodlawn at 9:15.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Housing Authority to build $10.4 million housing complex
A new low-income apartment complex is being built on the north side of Fort Smith near the Arkansas Oklahoma Fair grounds. Fort Smith Housing Authority Executive Director Mitch Minnick said the project would be a 56-unit low-income complex called Electric Park. According to the Fort Smith building permits, Compass Realty...
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
Fort Smith mother walks perimeter of Hawaii beach to bring awareness to youth suicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith mother is in the middle of a two-week stay in Hawaii, but it's not your typical trip to paradise. This trip was made to bring awareness to youth suicide prevention. Bridget Brinkman spent the last week walking the perimeter of the island...
Comments / 0