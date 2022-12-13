Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days
The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. Aldrick Scott could...
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KETV.com
Reckless semitruck driver arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A reckless semitruck driver hit a Nebraska State Patrol vehicle and then led troopers on a chase Thursday, which ended after an hourlong standoff on Interstate 80. Around 5:10 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol said they received a call about a semi that was driving...
KETV.com
Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
WOWT
1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building near 105th and Fort Street. When crews arrived they found the fire in an apartment...
Alleged stabbing on bus passing through Pottawattamie County
Sgt. John Cool with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an altercation on a passenger bus early Friday led to an arrest for alleged attempt to commit murder.
1011now.com
Fatal crash involving semi on HWY 6 stops traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. A deputy on scene tells 10/11 Now that a Volkswagen Jetta was...
1011now.com
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
KETV.com
Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
KETV.com
Papillion police officer hospitalized Thursday after dog bites her multiple times
PAPILLION, Neb. — A Papillion police officer is hospitalized Thursday after a dog bit her multiple times while she was responding to a call. The Papillion Police Department said the officer was performing a well-being check at a residence, located near Hickory Hill Road and Lexington Lane, around 11:26 a.m.
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
WOWT
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
KETV.com
Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police
FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
1011now.com
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0