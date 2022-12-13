ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1011now.com

Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Days

The flames broke out just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80, just west of the Highway 6 exit. Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. Aldrick Scott could...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in crash near Fremont

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Kidnapping suspect returns to Omaha after being arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. — After being arrested in Belize last week, kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Omaha Thursday night. Scott is accused of kidnapping 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen in November. The flight arrived from Houston, where Scott had been held after being brought...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building near 105th and Fort Street. When crews arrived they found the fire in an apartment...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Fatal crash involving semi on HWY 6 stops traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person has died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. A deputy on scene tells 10/11 Now that a Volkswagen Jetta was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Oregon man is dead after being hit by a car at 168th and Gold Tuesday night. Officers found 41-year-old Michael Thomas, of Tillamook, Ore., lying in the southbound lanes of 168th Street. They say he was struck by a 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by 50-year-old Christopher Washburn of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Minor traffic offenders in Fremont get Christmas cash surprise from police

FREMONT, Neb. — Minor traffic offenders found a pleasant surprise from Fremont police. Instead of issuing tickets, officers handed out Christmas cards filled with cash. For the past nine holiday seasons, the Fremont Police Department has traded in its traffic tickets for cash cards. "It's a great interaction between...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight

A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
LINCOLN, NE
