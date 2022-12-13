City Manager John McDonough and Fire Chief Brian Horton have promoted two officers to the rank of Division Chief, effective Monday, December 12, 2022. Tristan Johnson, who most recently served as the Fire Marshal, will become the Fire Department’s Division Chief of Administration. Assistant Fire Chief David Hindman also received promotion to Division Chief of Operations. Both will report directly to the Fire Chief.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO