Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions

Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

BHP 2022 cheer state champs

The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023

After a successful return to Spartanburg County this past summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the U.S. to the Upstate, all in support of charitable causes.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Community Policy