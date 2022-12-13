Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in Greenville
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
Thousands come out to Spartanburg Christmas Parade
Everyone in Spartanburg was in the holiday spirit Tuesday night at the city's annual Christmas Parade.
Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns
The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride's operation.
FOX Carolina
Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
Carolina Christmas Adventure: new holiday attraction in Blacksburg
This is the first year for Blacksburg's newest holiday attraction, Carolina Christmas Adventure.
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
Spartanburg Christmas Parade has big impact on local businesses
The Spartanburg Jaycees Christmas Parade is back. While it brings excitement to city residents and participants, it’s also a huge night for local businesses.
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
wspa.com
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions
Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health …. Deputies search for Upstate woman with mental health conditions. Holiday Weather Week: Weather & baking gingerbread. This year marked the 13th anniversary of the National Gingerbread House Competition, held each year at...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools release student calendars for next 2 years
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If parents want to plan ahead, Greenville County Schools released the student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The new school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 22, 2024. The district said the...
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
Mr. Grinch taken into custody in the Upstate
A man accused of stealing Christmas presents every year was taken into custody Tuesday in Oconee County.
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
wspa.com
1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-in-shooting-at-anderson-co-apartment-complex/. 1 dead in shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting left one person dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
WYFF4.com
Video: Grinch steals Santa from downtown Greenville storefront; police looking for suspects
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Grinch has struck in downtown Greenville. In a video posted to the city's Twitter page, a man is seen taking the Santa display from a storefront on Main Street and walking off with it. The post said police are looking for the people who stole...
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
FOX Carolina
New Brazilian steakhouse coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its “rodizio-style” dining concept to Haywood Mall in Greenville next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria says it is the world’s largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil is famous for its time-honored tradition of...
greenville.com
BMW Charity Pro-Am Returning to Spartanburg in 2023
After a successful return to Spartanburg County this past summer, the BMW Charity Pro-Am has announced that the tournament will return to the Carolina Country Club next year. Mark your calendars now for a week of events surrounding the tournament, which will bring celebrities and golf pros from around the U.S. to the Upstate, all in support of charitable causes.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Comments / 0