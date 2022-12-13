Effective: 2022-12-17 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-17 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Kofa; Parker Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Tonopah Desert; West Pinal County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County and Sonoran Desert National Monument. In California, Palo Verde Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

