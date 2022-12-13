Read full article on original website
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for fuel theft suspect
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect wanted for a diesel fuel theft at a New Boston gas station. Authorities said the theft occurred in the early morning of December 9th at Skaggs Country Store located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX. The store was closed at the time of the incident, The Bowie County Sheriffs office said.
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
ktalnews.com
Police: Suspects use U-Haul truck to steal 800-plus gallons of gas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 24-year-old Clara A. Taylor of Pittsburg for Possession of a Controlled Substance and three misdemeanor warrants. She remains in jail without a bond.. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Alfredo Alvarez Martinez of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail without bond.
ktoy1047.com
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death
20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting
18-year-old Jamauri Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday on an active felony warrant for murder in the first degree. Davis was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place December 4 in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana. Police responded to a report of...
Police: Woman arrested in East Texas after 4-year-old daughter found wandering road barefoot in pajamas
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday after officials said her daughter was found walking down College Drive barefoot in her pajamas. Officials said a Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. The 4-year-old told the officer she couldn’t find her mother when she woke […]
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 20-26
• Brandon Stephens, of DeKalb, was arrested by Texas DPS officers on failure to appear for a motion to enforce ...
Crime & Courts
Crime & Courts Subhead Arrests News Staff Tue, 12/13/2022 - 19:51 Image ...
easttexasradio.com
Hughes Springs Man Jailed
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Colton Fletcher of Hughes Springs on a Morris County warrant for Indecency with Child Sexual contact. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
easttexasradio.com
Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations
Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
ktoy1047.com
Couple pleads guilty in poaching case
Antonio Telles, Jr., of Fouke was approached by game wardens while in possession of a freshly killed deer on November 20. Telles was questioned in connection to an illegally taken young bear and several deer from 2019 and 2020. Telles claimed that the animals were legally shot by his wife...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Update: Found safe: Silver Alert issued for Howard County resident
Silver Alert – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Howard County resident. Darrell Bailey was last seen leaving his home at 293 Shady Lake Road in Athens. Bailey was seen leaving in his pickup truck around 9 am on Wednesday, December 14.
Miller County Officers of the Year Announced at Awards Luncheon
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center. According to a press release, Rutledge honored Texarkana Police Department Sergeant Kyle Caudle and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Corporal Jay Thomas as the Miller County Officers of the Year.
txktoday.com
Hope AR Man Who Met 12-Year-Old Online Guilty Of Federal & State Crimes
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A Hope man serving 25 years in state prison for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Texarkana to a related charge. Jonathan Tyrell Haney, 35, met the girl on the “dating focused” site “Badoo” in early 2021, according to court records. When the girl’s mother discovered her missing April 12, 2021, investigators found evidence linking her disappearance to Haney on electronic devices.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
