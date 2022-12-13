Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse
FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
Murder trial for woman accused of poisoning two men wraps up; verdict expected Friday
BATON ROUGE - The trial for a woman accused of poisoning her husband and long-term boyfriend came to its closing arguments Thursday morning after being delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court. Meshell Hale is accused of killing her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, in Baton Rouge by poisoning...
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway
GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
UNION PARISH - A grand jury handed up indictments against five law enforcement officers Thursday for the May 2019 death of Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man who died in police custody. Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, was with her lawyer in Baton Rouge for the announcement when they were informed...
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
BATON ROUGE - 'Tis the season for giving, but be aware of scammers looking for a quick buck. In one recent case, they've disguised themselves as panhandlers at a busy Baton Rouge intersection. Prior to donating to a charitable cause, make sure you do your research. This week, people have...
Woman declared guilty of second-degree murder for poisoning her boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths Friday morning in the culmination of a trial that was delayed several times by medical emergencies and investigators skipping court. Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder...
Deputies searching for man who allegedly stole case of beer from convenience store
HAMMOND - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man seen on camera stealing a case of beer from a convenience store. On Dec. 8 at around 8 a.m., surveillance video caught a man grabbing a case of beer from the store's fridge and leaving without paying. Anyone with information regarding...
Chase ends when stolen vehicle crashes into car wash dumpster, deputies say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Three people were arrested Friday after they were captured following a chase involving a stolen car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 after it was reported stolen from Houma. The SUV did not stop, the sheriff’s...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
Five arrested, including minors, in multiple-parish drug bust Thursday; deputies seized more than 6,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five accused drug dealers, including two minors, who allegedly operated a massive fentanyl ring across the capital area. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said over a month-long investigation, deputies learned the drug ring was making and selling fentanyl pills out of three locations in EBR and one in Livingston.
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. Witnesses said there was...
Mid City drugstore makes changes following 2 On Your Side report about bad behavior
BATON ROUGE - Four months after 2 On Your Side exposed the filth happening behind a dumpster at a Baton Rouge Walgreens, the drugstore company is finally taking action. For months, Brian McGowen has been capturing surveillance footage of what's been going on between his fence and a dumpster at the Walgreens next door. It's stuff you would never want to see happening around your house.
18-year-old man dies after slamming into oncoming truck, State Police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – An 18-year-old man died when he crashed into an oncoming truck. State Police said Jaxen Joseph Ray, of Denham Springs, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro south on La. 16 near Simms Road “at a high rate of speed” around 3 p.m. Thursday and tried to pass several vehicles at a curve in the road.
Louisiana confirms third storm-related death; Gov. says 21 tornadoes in 24 hours
KILLONA - A woman died and eight others were taken to a hospital after a tornado touched down in St. Charles Parish on Wednesday afternoon, the third storm death reported since a major system began making its way through Louisiana late Tuesday night. Officials said the 56-year-old victim was found...
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist killed in an accident on Airline Highway has been identified by officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Carl Dawson II, 30, was traveling on Prescott Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Challenger traveling on Airline Highway. The coroner's office...
Photos: Major damage reported in New Iberia after tornado sightings
Parts of south Louisiana reported reported significant storm damage from as a major system moves into the state. See pictures and video here.
Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire
GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
