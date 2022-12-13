ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Inmate took corrections deputy's gun, shot himself in the head inside St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate took a deputy's gun and shot himself in the head in an apparent suicide at a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. inside the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police said the detainee, later identified as 34-year-old Chad Williams, died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway

GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested, including minors, in multiple-parish drug bust Thursday; deputies seized more than 6,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five accused drug dealers, including two minors, who allegedly operated a massive fentanyl ring across the capital area. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said over a month-long investigation, deputies learned the drug ring was making and selling fentanyl pills out of three locations in EBR and one in Livingston.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish

BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Mid City drugstore makes changes following 2 On Your Side report about bad behavior

BATON ROUGE - Four months after 2 On Your Side exposed the filth happening behind a dumpster at a Baton Rouge Walgreens, the drugstore company is finally taking action. For months, Brian McGowen has been capturing surveillance footage of what's been going on between his fence and a dumpster at the Walgreens next door. It's stuff you would never want to see happening around your house.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire

GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
GONZALES, LA

