Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot

Atlanta police say three people were shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Monday morning after a man opened fire on a car with a couple and two children inside.

Police received a call about a person shot around 10:12 a.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to the hospital.

They believe the shooting stemmed from a fight about some kind of transaction, possibly involving a cellphone.

Witnesses said that a man approached the couple as they were sitting in their SUV and suddenly began firing into the vehicle.

“When I got here, the ambulances were over here, two ambulances,” Bernadine Coney said. “That’s all I know.”

Neighbors said a child and a teenager were in the back of the car and that it was one of the children who called police.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or their conditions.

Police said one of the men who was shot is in police custody at Grady Memorial Hospital and that charges are pending. Only one gun was found at the scene.

Despite the shooting, neighbors said they feel relatively safe in their homes.

“Nothing happens in the apartments, you know,” Coney said. “Just out in the streets.”

