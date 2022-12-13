ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man opens fire on car with couple, 2 kids inside, leaving 3 shot

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jxclw_0jgm9ooW00

Atlanta police say three people were shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Monday morning after a man opened fire on a car with a couple and two children inside.

Police received a call about a person shot around 10:12 a.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to the hospital.

They believe the shooting stemmed from a fight about some kind of transaction, possibly involving a cellphone.

Witnesses said that a man approached the couple as they were sitting in their SUV and suddenly began firing into the vehicle.

“When I got here, the ambulances were over here, two ambulances,” Bernadine Coney said. “That’s all I know.”

Neighbors said a child and a teenager were in the back of the car and that it was one of the children who called police.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or their conditions.

Police said one of the men who was shot is in police custody at Grady Memorial Hospital and that charges are pending. Only one gun was found at the scene.

Despite the shooting, neighbors said they feel relatively safe in their homes.

“Nothing happens in the apartments, you know,” Coney said. “Just out in the streets.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say

ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body discovered burning in NW Atlanta woods labeled homicide, police say

ATLANTA - After investigating a burning body discovered in a patch of woods in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday, police now say the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The Fulton County Medical Examiner spent Wednesday looking into the death of a person found off the 3800 block of Old Gordon Road. They believe the manner of death was a homicide.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retired officer gives tips on avoiding road rage violence

ATLANTA - After 17 rounds were fired into a woman's vehicle, she was able to walk away with just an injury. Now, Atlanta authorities are using her case as a learning lesson in road rage. The incident occurred over the weekend on Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta. The 24-year-old driver...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy