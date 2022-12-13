ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Better Business Bureau of St. Louis on Nov. 29 revoked the BBB Accreditation of BTG Construction, of Ashland, for violating the BBB’s Accreditation Agreement, the organization announced in a Thursday press release The BBB said in the release that it notified BTG Construction on several occasions between June 28-Nov. 8 regarding a customer complaint that The post BBB revokes accreditation for construction business in Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Mo. Propane Gas Association working to remove propane provider law in Gygr-Gas case

The Missouri Propane Gas Association(MGPA) released a statement Thursday morning, stating that it is aware of complaints from customers unable to contact Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, and is working to remove "regulatory barriers" that specifically affect its customers. Under a provision of Missouri state law, anyone company other...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Governor Parson says mid-Missouri’s Gygr-Gas has closed

Missouri’s governor confirms that Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has closed, leaving several thousand rural Missourians without propane with winter and Christmas approaching. Governor Mike Parson (R) has signed a one-page executive order, which will allow other companies to fill current Gygr-Gas tanks. State law prohibits propane tanks owned by one company to be filled by a different company. The governor’s executive order pre-empts that.
BOONVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to sponsor Port Improvement and Expansion Project for AGRIServices of Brunswick

Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be the sponsor of the Port Improvement and Expansion Project for AGRIServices of Brunswick. The United States Department of Transportation announced in October that more than $703 million would go to fund 41 projects in 21 states that would improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. Missouri was awarded a grant for $8,768,800 for the project. The funding was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection

COLUMBIA, Mo, (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Public Works evacuated Downtown Columbia's Guitar Building on Thursday after bricks fell from it Wednesday. An ABC 17 News records request from the City of Columbia revealed the building failed a Wednesday inspection. There were seven inspection points on its checklist that the building owned by Kimberly Hughes The post Downtown building that was evacuated Thursday fails city inspection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

"We had no heat, no hot water, nothing": Gygr-Gas customer on company shutdown

BOONVILLE — After paying $2,000 for a year's worth of propane, Travis Malone, his wife, and their baby went without propane for a week after being promised it would be refilled by Gygr-Gas representatives. According to customers, this Boonville-based metered propane company has amassed a reputation for failing to fulfill promises.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated. The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “Holiday Gold” ticket. The top prize was $300,000. She won $20 on another The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
