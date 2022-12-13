Read full article on original website
The Americans are in charge of the crypto world
The crypto world has been asking a single question for the past decade: Who's in charge here? The answer has now emerged: It's the Americans. Why it matters: U.S. authorities consider the whole world to be under their purview, to some degree. No one else behaves quite like that — so the U.S. ends up being the de facto global regulator.
QAnon believer who led Capitol mob sentenced to five years in prison
A QAnon believer who was one of the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, the Department of Justice said. The big picture: The rioter, Doug Jensen of Iowa, was found guilty in September on seven counts, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the Jan. 6 riot, as well as of civil disorder.
Scoop: Binance.US goes big on D.C. lobbying
Crypto exchange Binance.US is beefing up its D.C. lobbying operation as erstwhile competitor FTX comes under withering regulatory and criminal scrutiny, Axios has learned. Between the lines: Palo Alto-based Binance.US is legally independent from Binance, the Caymans-based crypto giant. The U.S. firm licenses Binance's technology and is chaired and partially owned by its CEO, Changpeng Zhao.
Garland orders end to cocaine sentencing disparities
Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to all federal prosecutors on Friday instructing them to end sentencing disparities in case involving the distribution of crack and powder cocaine. Why it matters: The current policy — that possession of 28g of crack cocaine triggers a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence,...
D.C. attorney disciplinary counsel finds Giuliani violated ethics rules
An attorney disciplinary counsel found Thursday that Rudy Giuliani violated the rules of professional conduct by making false election fraud claims in 2020. Driving the news: The disciplinary hearing committee of the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility said that Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is liable for professional sanctions for filing a lawsuit in Pennsylvania trying to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, CNN reports.
Appeals court denies GOP-led effort to retain Title 42 immigration policy
An appeals court on Friday denied a GOP-led effort to retain the Trump-era Title 42 policy that allows the U.S. to expel migrants at the southern border without the chance for asylum, AP reports. Why it matters: After a lengthy litigation battle, Title 42 is set to expire next Wednesday...
Three sentenced to prison over plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Three men found guilty of participating in a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) were sentenced to prison on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In October, the men — Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar — were convicted of providing material support to a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years.
