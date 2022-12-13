Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Related
nbcboston.com
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
whdh.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing and crashing an Amazon truck in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An Amazon truck stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire, ended up in the town of Derry after a suspect pushed out its driver and crashed it miles away before being arrested. Shawn Cadieux, 38, is facing a Class-A Felony charge of Theft by Unauthorized Taking after the...
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
manchesterinklink.com
New liquor store to open in Derry
DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
WMUR.com
Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
Boston 25 News
Police warn of lengthy delays amid investigation involving Amtrak train in New Hampshire
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays amid an ongoing investigation involving an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. The investigation is unfolding in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department. A photo from the...
Police warn of lengthy delays after person struck, killed by Amtrak train in Exeter
EXETER, N.H. — Commuters are being warned of lengthy delays after an individual was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to police, the pedestrian was struck in the area of the railroad tracks on Front Street in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Assistance Identifying Theft Suspects
WORCESTER - Detectives in Worcester seek assistance from the public to identify suspects in the theft of an elderly woman's wallet. According to the Worcester Police Department, a 96-year-old woman was shopping at Price Chopper on Route 20, at 564 Southwest Cutoff, when a woman and two men approached her.
manchesterinklink.com
Man faces additional charges after previous arrest for burglary, armed robbery
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have charged Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, with burglary in connection with a Dec. 1 incident at the Queen City Avenue 7-Eleven. In this incident, someone broke into the convenience store in the early morning hours. Martinez was identified as a suspect Tuesday after he was caught on store surveillance video. He is alleged to have stolen several packs of cigarettes, scratch tickets, and beer.
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
manchesterinklink.com
Man wanted in burglary of Hanover Street business arrested in connection to weekend armed robbery
MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection with the September burglary at Beeze Tees on Hanover Street was arrested Monday after police sought him out in connection with an armed robbery Sunday at Queen City Market. Jonathan Santiago Martinez, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Dec. 12 after a...
Alton, New Hampshire, Woman Hit by Truck on Spaulding Turnpike Dies
The person who was struck by a tractor that crossed onto the opposite lane of travel on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon was identified as an Alton woman. New Hampshire State Police said the southbound truck driven by Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, went over the guardrail near Exit 6 and hit the 2022 Acura and a 2016 Honda Accord headed north around 2:40 p.m. A third vehicle went into the guardrail to avoid the truck.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Still Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Dover That Left One Dead
State Police are still trying to figure out what caused a multi-vehicle crash in Dover that left one person dead. The collision happened Monday on the Spaulding Turnpike when a tractor-trailer heading south ended up going through a guardrail and struck two vehicles. The driver of one of those cars died and the tractor-trailer driver and another individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Spaulding Turnpike was closed noon-2 yesterday between exits 6 and 7 for investigators. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to reach out to State Police.
WMUR.com
State police search for information in connection with road rage incident on I-93
CONCORD, N.H. — Police are asking the public for information on a road rage incident on Interstate 93 between Northfield and Concord. The suspect was driving erratically, flashing their lights and blaring the horn. Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly a dark blue...
Methuen Man Who Robbed Tewksbury Bank, Escaped After High-Speed Chase Gets 7 Years: Feds
A 26-year-old Methuen man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint before leading police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison, authorities said. Caio Costa approached a teller at the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. wearing a m…
Comments / 0