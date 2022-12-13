Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Watertown News
Watertown Will Buy Walkers Pond Property After Council Approves Deal
Watertown will expand its public open space and take control of one of the few wetlands in the city limits after the City Council voted to approve the acquisition of theWalkers Pond property. The vote came Tuesday night, and City Manager George Proakis said the deal to buy the property...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
nbcboston.com
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Orders Two Mack® LR Electric Refuse Vehicles
City of Cambridge, Massachusetts, executives recently ordered two Mack® LR Electric models to help them move toward the city’s goal of having a fully electric fleet. The Mack LR Electric vehicles will be the first Class 8 electric trucks in the Cambridge refuse collection fleet. “The City of Cambridge chose Mack to help it achieve its sustainability goals, and we couldn’t be prouder to help them with their achievements through the deployment of the Mack LR Electric,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “City executives did their research to ensure that they ordered an electric refuse vehicle that met their needs as well as their delivery target, and Mack is looking forward to working with them as they begin their journey to electrification.”
cambridgeday.com
Private developer cuts down trees in public park
The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Skanska and DW White Celebrate Phase 1 Completion for the MBTA South Coast Rail Project
BOSTON–Skanska USA Civil Northeast and Joint Venture partner D.W. White recently celebrated the completion and delivery of Phase 1 of the MBTA’s South Coast Rail Corridor project. Skanska and D.W. White were joined by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO, Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Greystar Celebrates The Start Of Development At 1690 Revere Beach Parkway With Demolition Event
Everett, MA–Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing and commercial properties throughout the world, and locally in Greater Boston, held a ceremonial demolition event to mark the start of development at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway, the company’s newest residential project in Everett. 1690 Revere Beach Parkway is a two-phase, 741-unit residential development in Everett’s fast-growing Commercial Triangle district.
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities
Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
nshoremag.com
5 Kitchen Storage Must-Haves from Wakefield’s Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
When you’re renovating a kitchen, it’s easy to spend a lot of time thinking about what the exterior of your cabinets will look like. White finishes or something a bit more colorful? Brushed nickel hardware or shiny brass?. SPONSORED CONTENT WITH METROPOLITAN CABINET. It is also essential, however,...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
nbcboston.com
Boston Debuts Program to Fill Empty Storefronts, Especially Downtown
The Wu administration launched a grant program Monday to help put small businesses in vacant storefronts in downtown Boston and throughout the city. The initiative is being financed with $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the goal of not only filling ground-floor retail space that opened up during the pandemic, when customer foot traffic plummeted, but helping minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses find locations in parts of the city that have historically been in short supply.
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
capecod.com
EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge
PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew...
Boston Breaks Barriers By Requiring Subtitles At Restaurants, Gyms, Banks
Public televisions are for everyone now that closed captions are required in Boston, according to the mayor's office.Mayor Michelle Wu signed an ordinance on Friday Dec. 9 requiring "places of public accommodations," which includes bars, gyms, restaurants, and banks, to turn closed captioning …
