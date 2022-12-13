ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asplen will leave Sarasota County's school district, but accountability must stay

Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Now that it’s only hours before Brennan Asplen is officially out as Sarasota County schools superintendent – thanks to an effectively forced resignation that’s set to be approved Tuesday by the School Board and guaranteed to cost the district a hefty six-figure bag in severance pay and other “Get out of our face!” dollars – there is only one word that should be imprinted on our brains as Asplen heads toward the "out" door.

The word is “accountability.”

Accountability demands that our community finally receive satisfactory answers regarding how it was possible for two holdover Sarasota County School Board members (Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler) and two new ones (Robyn Marinelli and Tim Enos) to immediately pass a motion to shove Asplen out mere moments after Marinelli and Enos formally joined the board – a feat that still seems impossible to pull off without consciously avoiding transparency and openly mocking the spirit of Florida’s open-government Sunshine Law.

Accountability demands the four School Board members, who form a likeminded supermajority on the five-member panel, exhibit enough self-reflection to realize their calculated ouster of Asplen has created a perception that they have an unseemly appetite for secrecy – and that they possess enough self-awareness to understand that the search for Asplen’s successor must be conducted in an open, fully inclusive manner.

And, finally, accountability demands that everyone who has a stake in Sarasota County’s 46,000-student school system – and, really, that pretty much does mean “everyone” – feels a sense of responsibility to ensure that the spectacle of a high-performing superintendent being run out of town merely represents an unusual aberration for the district, and not an unnerving harbinger of what’s yet to come from the current School Board.

In the end, the stakeholders in Sarasota County’s school district lacked the power to prevent Asplen from being pushed out. But that’s all the more reason why they must now wield the considerable power they do hold – and prevent accountability from being pushed out of the district as well.

– This editorial was written by Opinions Editor Roger Brown for the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.

Eldorado McMurtry
3d ago

They paid him to leave so they can hire someone that will do whatever it is that they want. They don't want a superintendent, they want a brainwashed flunkie....that's not how education works. Congratulations to the former superintendent for scoring some free money not to work. Ahhhh, The American Dream 😂

