Several People Got Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In East Point (East Point, GA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in East Point on Monday morning.
The accident happened on I-285 between Camp Creek Parkway and Washington Road.
The collision involved a semi-truck.
When East Point Fire Department arrived on the scene, they reported that the collision involved 16 cars and resulted in numerous injuries.
Five people were taken to the hospital, including a 3-year-old who had serious injuries.
The identities of the victims and their present conditions have not been disclosed by the authorities.
The closure of four lanes of I-285 NB resulted in significant traffic delays.
The crash is being investigated by the officials.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at this time.
December 13, 2022
Source: WSBTV
