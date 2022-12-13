ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Several People Got Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In East Point (East Point, GA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jgm8N8o00
Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in East Point on Monday morning.

The accident happened on I-285 between Camp Creek Parkway and Washington Road.

The collision involved a semi-truck.

When East Point Fire Department arrived on the scene, they reported that the collision involved 16 cars and resulted in numerous injuries.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including a 3-year-old who had serious injuries.

The identities of the victims and their present conditions have not been disclosed by the authorities.

The closure of four lanes of I-285 NB resulted in significant traffic delays.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 13, 2022

Source: WSBTV

Recent Georgia News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Cobb Parkway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. How the crash occurred was unclear. Police have not identified the victim, saying they were still working on notifying next of kin. The incident closed Cobb Parkway near the South...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 in custody after stealing car, fleeing from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say three people are in custody after stealing a car and then running from officers on Friday afternoon. SKYFOX 5 flew over Sonesta Simply Suites on Shackleford Road near Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The hotel is less than a two-mile drive from Gwinnett Place Mall.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Body found in Fulton Industrial Parkway parking lot, police investigating

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to identify the body of a person discovered in a parking lot on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta Tuesday morning. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that a body was found before 10:45 a.m. in a lot on the 4100 block of Fulton Industrial Boulevard between Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard and Wendall Drive.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy