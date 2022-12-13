Several People Got Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In East Point (East Point, GA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in East Point on Monday morning.

The accident happened on I-285 between Camp Creek Parkway and Washington Road.

The collision involved a semi-truck.

When East Point Fire Department arrived on the scene, they reported that the collision involved 16 cars and resulted in numerous injuries.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including a 3-year-old who had serious injuries.

The identities of the victims and their present conditions have not been disclosed by the authorities.

The closure of four lanes of I-285 NB resulted in significant traffic delays.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

Source: WSBTV

