ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Melilla border crush: Amnesty criticises ‘unlawful force’ and lack of first aid

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FQBIg_0jgm8MG500
Riot police cordon off the area after people arrive on Spanish soil after crossing the fences separating Melilla from Morocco in June.

The “widespread use of unlawful force” by Moroccan and Spanish authorities contributed to the deaths of at least 37 people who perished during a mass storming of the border fence between Morocco and Spain’s north African enclave of Melilla in June, according to a report.

The Amnesty International report also accuses Moroccan and Spanish police of failing to provide even basic first aid to those injured in the crush as they were left “in the full glare of the sun for up to eight hours”. It says Moroccan authorities prioritised moving corpses and treating security officials above the needs of injured migrants and refugees.

“The Spanish police did not permit the Red Cross to access the area and there was no public health response at the scene attending to injured people neither during the attempted border crossing and police operation, nor in their aftermath,” says the report.

“Spanish authorities did not assist in any way the injured people who were left on the ground in Spanish territory after the police operation ended, violating their rights in multiple ways including their right to prompt and adequate healthcare and to be free from torture and other ill-treatment.”

Amnesty says the failure to provide assistance was not only cruel but also shows that Spain and Morocco were in breach of their obligations to protect the right to life.

Spain has said there were no deaths in its territory and that Guardia Civil officers acted “totally within the law and with the necessary proportionality required by events”. But it has confirmed that officers used 86 teargas canisters, 28 smoke canisters, 65 rubber bullets, 270 warning shots and 41 doses of pepper spray to try to push back crowds.

Morocco claims its officers acted “with a high level of control and professionalism”, and has said some of those who rushed the fence were armed with sticks, machetes, stones and knives.

The NGO’s researchers – who interviewed survivors, witnesses, officials and healthcare workers – have concluded that crimes under international law were committed on 24 June and the actions of police from both countries contributed to the deaths of at least 37 people and to injuries to dozens more.

The true death toll, however, could be far higher: 77 people who tried to make the crossing that day remain unaccounted for and their families still have no news of them.

The official version of events has already been challenged in investigations by BBC Africa Eye, Lighthouse Reports, a fact-finding trip by Spanish MPs, and Spain’s public ombudsman.

Amnesty is calling on Spain and Morocco to ensure “independent and impartial investigations” are conducted into the events of 24 June to ensure that those who broke the law face justice.

It also wants inquiries into the lack of medical care, and has urged authorities in the countries to help the families of the missing and the dead by locating and repatriating bodies.

In October, a UN working group of experts on people of African descent said the deaths in Melilla were evidence of the “racialised exclusion and deadly violence deployed to keep out people of African and Middle Eastern descent”. The UN committee on migrant workers also called on Spain and Morocco to carry out thorough investigations into what happened.

In June, Spain’s supreme court confirmed the shelving of an investigation into the deaths of 14 people, who drowned in the sea off Spain’s other north African enclave of Ceuta in 2014 after Guardia Civil officers opened fire with rubber bullets and teargas.

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
AFP

Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Odyssey

Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

WH insists it’s ready for Title 42 migrant border rush — despite own track record

WASHINGTON — What, them worry? White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday insisted that the Biden administration — which has already seen historic numbers of migrants cross the southern border with Title 42 in place — is “taking the steps to prepare” for an anticipated surge next week when the restricitive COVID-19 policy ends. “Look, what the American people should know is that we have taken the steps, we are taking the steps to prepare for when Title 42 is lifted next week,” Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing, adding, “this is an administration that has taken this very, very...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy