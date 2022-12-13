ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, WV

q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
MILTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION

December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
q95fm.net

Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid

The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification. The criminal complaint filed with the court...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
wklw.com

One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash

One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
LOGAN, WV
wklw.com

Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest

A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Man dead, woman injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
SISSONVILLE, WV

