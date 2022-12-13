Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of murder in Cabell County, West Virginia, acquitted of all charges
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges. Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife […]
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
WSAZ
Man found not guilty in deadly shooting at gas station
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a gas station in Milton last year has been found not guilty on all counts, Cabell County Courthouse officials said Friday. Until his acquittal, Carl Rose Jr. had been charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart...
WVNT-TV
Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
thelevisalazer.com
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES SLEW OF ‘NO SHOWS’ FOR COURT WITH BAIL JUMPING; COUPLE CHARGED IN BEATING
A Lawrence County Grand Jury issued multiple indictments for bail jumping along with several other charges. Matthew Chaffin is indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree for engaging in conduct which created danger of death or serious physical injury to Deputy Dwayne Bowen. Commonwealth vs. Carlos Hammond. The Grand...
q95fm.net
Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid
The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
WTAP
Gallia man indicted on charge of shooting his own brother
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of shooting his own brother has been indicted on a murder charge in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, Bobby Coon has been indicted on murder. The charge carries a gun specification. The criminal complaint filed with the court...
Prosecution continues in 2021 Milton, West Virginia, gas station murder case
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution will continue to call witnesses Thursday in the murder case against Carl Rose, Jr. Rose is accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife in 2021 at a Milton gas station. Prosecutors say that James Oldham was […]
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Trucking company sent violation notice in West Virginia chemical spill
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The legal battle surrounding a chemical spill in the Paint Creek areas continues in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Commissioners say a Final Notice of Violation was served to Dennis West of Gadsden, Gillard and West, LLC. Dennis West was the driving for the trucking company when his truck crashed on […]
West Virginia widow testifies against man accused in husband’s murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The widow of a man shot and killed at a gas station last May took the stand in the case against the man accused of killing her husband. Today in court, Dec. 15, 2022, Veronica Willis-Oldham testified that she and her husband, James Oldham had been in an argument at a […]
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
wklw.com
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
Comments / 0