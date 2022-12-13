ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers

LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine power outages grow as nor'easter moves through state

The number of power outages across Maine started to increase for Central Maine Power customers late Friday as snow and rain moved through the state. As of 11:00 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 13,800 customers without power in the state. York County has experienced 6,500 of those...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

State rules for Wiscasset restaurant on liquor license

“A little bit happy right now, because the state found out about the difference in the problem in the hotel and the problem here” at Taste of Orient, Cecilio Juntura told Wiscasset Newspaper Dec. 16. He was being asked by phone how he felt about the state’s decision in the restaurant’s favor for renewing its liquor license. Last summer, Wiscasset selectmen opposed the renewal request.
WISCASSET, ME
mainebiz.biz

MaineHealth buys Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million

MaineHealth on Thursday announced that it has purchased Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million as a long-term investment in the neighborhood where Maine Medical Center is located. The buyer said it has no plans to develop the property, purchased from the Union Station LMT Partnership, at this time. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine

SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
SANFORD, ME
Doug Stewart

A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine

On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope

There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run

Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
PORTLAND, ME
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
ROCKPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash

OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
OTISFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

State Overrules Wiscasset Liquor License Denial

Citing clear and convincing evidence on one side and a lack of any supporting evidence on the other, the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations overruled the town of Wiscasset last month, granting a liquor license to the owner of the Taste of Orient restaurant. The state’s decision...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb begins municipal and school budget process

Edgecomb selectmen met with the budget committee and various municipal department heads and board members Dec. 12 to begin discussing the Fiscal Year 24 budget. Among topics likely to receive substantial discussion this budget season is appropriating money for Edgecomb’s 250th anniversary in 2024 and a future property revaluation. “These are a couple areas we need to discuss more. We haven’t had a revaluation since 2004 so we really need to begin thinking about that,” Board Chairman Dawn Murray said.
EDGECOMB, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy