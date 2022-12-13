Read full article on original website
WMTW
Crashes, slide-offs reported on Maine roadways as nor'easter moves through
MAINE — Maine State Police troopers have put out a warning on treacherous travel on the roadways. Troopers say dozens of crashes and slide-offs are already being reported in the north and southbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike due to black ice and inclement weather. This content is imported...
WMTW
Lewiston employs a unique new strategy to retain plow drivers
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, plow drivers spent the day preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season. “We're looking at a 16-plus hour storm and you know, safety-wise, we don't let anyone work over 16 hours and the storm's going to last longer than that," said Lewiston Public Works Director Mary Ann Brenchick.
WMTW
Maine power outages grow as nor'easter moves through state
The number of power outages across Maine started to increase for Central Maine Power customers late Friday as snow and rain moved through the state. As of 11:00 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 13,800 customers without power in the state. York County has experienced 6,500 of those...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
State rules for Wiscasset restaurant on liquor license
“A little bit happy right now, because the state found out about the difference in the problem in the hotel and the problem here” at Taste of Orient, Cecilio Juntura told Wiscasset Newspaper Dec. 16. He was being asked by phone how he felt about the state’s decision in the restaurant’s favor for renewing its liquor license. Last summer, Wiscasset selectmen opposed the renewal request.
newscentermaine.com
Noon update on statewide nor'easter
Much of the state is seeing its first significant storm of the season. Here's what the storm looks like at noon in Portland.
mainebiz.biz
MaineHealth buys Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million
MaineHealth on Thursday announced that it has purchased Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million as a long-term investment in the neighborhood where Maine Medical Center is located. The buyer said it has no plans to develop the property, purchased from the Union Station LMT Partnership, at this time. The...
WMTW
Heavy, wet snow could make clean up tough in Maine
SANFORD, Maine — Snow came down at a steady pace in Sanford Friday afternoon. Roads were treated, but the intensity of the snow meant the pavement quickly became covered again. The heavy, wet flakes essentially made a paste on everything from tree limbs to powerlines. It also makes it...
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
A new lobster boat hits the water in Maine
On a bright sunny Oct. 2, about a year after its keel was laid, the Second Wind was launched at John’s Bay Boat Co., South Bristol, Maine. The 47’x14’ wooden lobster boat is the 76th wooden boat Peter Kass has built since starting his boat yard in 1983. Over 50 have been lobster boats.
WMTW
Sources describe chaos at the Livermore Falls Fire Department amidst EMS license termination
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — Multiple sources within the town of Livermore Falls describe a failure of leadership from town manager Amanda Allen, which they say directly led to the Livermore Fire Department losing its EMS license and preventing it from responding to calls. The Jay Fire Department is currently...
Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope
There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
Portland residents oppose request to rezone Westbrook Street property
PORTLAND, Maine — There is some debate over whether or not a parcel of land in Portland’s Stroudwater neighborhood should be rezoned. Portland’s Planning Board held a public hearing Tuesday night to consider the request. Touchstone Enterprise of Scarbrough is asking the city to rezone 52 acres...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
WMTW
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Maine hit-and-run
Police in Portland were looking for a driver they said hit a pedestrian on Wednesday and then drove off. Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Taft Avenue at about 8:40 Wednesday evening when he was hit. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with what police called serious injuries.
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Driver named in deadly Otisfield crash
OTISFIELD, Maine — An Otisfield man died Wednesday night when the vehicle he was driving went off the road. Around 7:48 p.m., a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" on Forrest Edwards Road in Otisfield, according to a news Thursday morning from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.
lcnme.com
State Overrules Wiscasset Liquor License Denial
Citing clear and convincing evidence on one side and a lack of any supporting evidence on the other, the State Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations overruled the town of Wiscasset last month, granting a liquor license to the owner of the Taste of Orient restaurant. The state’s decision...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb begins municipal and school budget process
Edgecomb selectmen met with the budget committee and various municipal department heads and board members Dec. 12 to begin discussing the Fiscal Year 24 budget. Among topics likely to receive substantial discussion this budget season is appropriating money for Edgecomb’s 250th anniversary in 2024 and a future property revaluation. “These are a couple areas we need to discuss more. We haven’t had a revaluation since 2004 so we really need to begin thinking about that,” Board Chairman Dawn Murray said.
