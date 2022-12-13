Read full article on original website
Benfica outline conditions for Enzo Fernandez sale
Enzo Fernandez will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets his €120m release clause, 90min understands. The 21-year-old has enhanced his growing reputation with a series of impressive performances at the World Cup and will have the opportunity to lift the trophy on Sunday in Argentina's sixth final appearance.
Fernando Santos steps down as Portugal manager
Portugal have confirmed that Fernando Santos has left his position as manager following their elimination from the World Cup. Santos led Portugal to glory in Euro 2016 and the 2019 Nations League but failed to match those highs in Qatar, falling to Morocco in the quarter-finals after a difficult group stage which saw Cristiano Ronaldo benched for the knockout stages.
France predicted lineup vs Argentina - World Cup final
France face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon gunning to become the first men's national team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the global crown. Didier Deschamps could become just the second manager to win consecutive World Cups. Aymore Moreira took over from Vicente Feola between Brazil's successes in the mid-20th century, leaving Italy's Vittorio Pozzo as the only man to claim back-to-back world titles in the 1930s.
