France face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday afternoon gunning to become the first men's national team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the global crown. Didier Deschamps could become just the second manager to win consecutive World Cups. Aymore Moreira took over from Vicente Feola between Brazil's successes in the mid-20th century, leaving Italy's Vittorio Pozzo as the only man to claim back-to-back world titles in the 1930s.

1 DAY AGO