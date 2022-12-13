Read full article on original website
January 6 committee expected to announce referral of multiple criminal charges against Trump to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, is expected to announce it will refer at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bogus ‘Bitcoin killer’ cryptocurrency founder pleads guilty
NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of the fraudulent cryptocurrency OneCoin, a pyramid scheme that conned billions of dollars from investors worldwide, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges, U.S. prosecutors said Friday. Touted as a “Bitcoin killer,” prosecutors said the purported cryptocurrency co-founded by Ruja Ignatova...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
2 Tennessee women charged in NY with blocking clinic access
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Tennessee women were charged by federal prosecutors in New York on Friday with unlawfully blocking access to abortion clinics in several states over several years. Bevelyn Beatty Williams, 31 and Edmee Chavannes, 41, both of Ooltewah, Tennessee, surrendered Friday to face charges of violating...
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions; states can appeal. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
