NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO