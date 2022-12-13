ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here's Everything the Federal Reserve Is Expected to Do Wednesday

Wednesday's meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will bring an assortment of moves to chew on. In addition to an expected half-point interest rate increase, investors will be watching how the central bank communicates its future intentions. "There is no need at this point to continue hiking rates...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves

Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.

