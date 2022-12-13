Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo is training alone at his former club Real Madrid while he searches for a new team
The 37-year-old forward is currently without a club, having had his contract terminated by Manchester United in November.
Argentina players' families are having a horrid time in Qatar, enduring power cuts at their hotel and finding glass in a drink
The team itself, however, is enjoying life in the Middle East, having made it to the tournament's final.
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy.
Fans convinced Messi planned entire move before even getting ball for Argentina assist as unseen footage emerges
FANS are convinced that Lionel Messi planned his entire move before even getting the ball in the build-up to his amazing assist against Croatia. The 35-year-old would go on to bamboozle Josko Gvardiol before laying the ball on a plate for Julian Alvarez to score. After previously unseen footage emerged,...
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
French Footballer Karim Benzema’s Wife Cora Gauthier & Son Ibrahim ‘Play Soccer’ in Hermès Boots at Winter Wonderland as World Cup Finals Continue
Cora Gauthier, the wife of French soccer player Karim Benzema, visited Hyde Park’s “Winter Wonderland” Christmas event in London with their son Ibrahim Benzema. The mother-son duo is enjoying quality time together, while Karim recovers from an injury. The soccer player was ruled out of the FIFA Qatar World Cup after hurting his thigh in their first training session in Doha. Karim won’t be attending the FIFA Qatar World Cup final with France against Argentina. As seen in a post made to Instagram yesterday, Gauthier and Ibrahim had a blast at the “Winter Wonderland” event. They rode rides, played carnival games, including...
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama
Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
Yardbarker
France midfielder Paul Pogba BANNED from attending World Cup final
The injured Paul Pogba has been banned from attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup final, despite making plans to do so. Paul Pogba is just one of many players that France have been without during the tournament due to injury. The 29-year-old was hoping to be in Qatar to support his side as they prepare to face Argentina in the World Cup final.
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
David Beckham, Ronaldo and Batistuta link up for star-studded padel match in Qatar during World Cup
BRAZILIAN icon Ronaldo joined David Beckham as a star-studded line up of football legends linked up for a game of padel. The group put World Cup rivalries aside as they met up in Qatar. Beckham and Ronaldo are former team-mates at Real Madrid, although they were on opposite sides of...
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Real Madrid To Use Former Club's Training Center In Bid To Stay Fit Ahead Of January Transfer Window
It has been widely reported that Ronaldo would prefer to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League. But a move back to 14-time European champions Real is not on the cards.
Emiliano Martinez explains why Argentina have 'advantage' in World Cup final
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reveals the 'advantage' that he believes will lead his side to glory in the World Cup final.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Yardbarker
Antonio Valencia on Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview – ’embarrassing’
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to train in Madrid at his former club’s Valdebebas as he weighs up his next move. One of his former teammates, Antonio Valencia, wished him luck in his next club, but only after stinging the ears of the former Manchester United forward. In the unlikely case...
90min
