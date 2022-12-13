SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion. For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.

