FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council approves LOST offer, sending to Chatham Co. Commission for consideration
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has unanimously approved a new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution offer. The new offer is now being sent to Chatham County Commission for consideration. If approved, the County’s portion of LOST proceeds would go up from 24 percent in the first year...
wtoc.com
Work continues on reopening portion of McQueen’s Trail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been following the years-long construction project on the McQueen’s Trail since it was damaged by several hurricanes. Back in May, Chatham County’s portion was close to reopening, but other parts were not done. Right now, about two miles headed west from...
wtoc.com
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
blufftontoday.com
Town of Bluffton begins Bridge Street Streetscape Project
The Town of Bluffton began the first phase of its Bridge Street Streetscape Project on Dec. 5 and expects the project to last through summer 2023. Town staff estimated that this project will cost around $1.1 million. It focuses on improvements to Bridge Street, the "major east-west connector road in the Historic District."
Portuguese Man O’ War sightings on Hilton Head beaches prompt warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Heads up beachgoers! There have been multiple sightings of the harmful Portuguese man o’ war on Hilton Head Island beaches. The Shore Beach Service issued a warning Wednesday after several of the jellyfish-like creatures washed up on the beaches. The Portuguese man o’ war, closely related to a jellyfish, […]
wtoc.com
Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
wtoc.com
Traffic study needed to find solution for I-95, Pooler Parkway backup
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For everyone who drives near Interstate 95 and Pooler Parkway/Airways Avenue during rush hour, you know traffic can back up quickly. Local leaders recognize that too and are looking for a solution. “A lot of the bottleneck kind of happens at the highway. Working at...
wtoc.com
Bluffton hires new police chief
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The town of Bluffton announced their new police chief this week. Just more than one year ago, Joe Babkiewicz was leaving the Bluffton Police Department after almost 14 years of employment. Now, he’s coming to serve in a new role, the department’s chief. “I...
wtoc.com
‘Paint Our Parks’ initiative spreading color, positivity
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is illuminating a little brighter because of the efforts from local artists. “Paint Our Parks” is an important community-focused initiative presented by SCAD SERVE. Shared visions of positivity, wellness, and joy to uplift local neighborhoods are just a few reasons the students, faculty, and...
Residents upset over Effingham Parkway expansion: ‘It’s going to devalue our area completely’
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A quiet part of Effingham County will soon be one of the key pieces in a new parkway expansion. Residents who live on Forest Haven Drive said they moved to that part of town to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Jodi Wineman, a long-time resident of this […]
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
wtoc.com
Hanukkah in the Park happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday and the Savannah community is coming together to celebrate the occasion. For the first time they have moved the Hanukkah in the Square to Hanukkah in the Park because they had outgrown their spot in Ellis Square and will now be at Forsyth Park. This is their fifth time holding the event.
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in chimney at Budget Inn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department confirms a man had to be rescued from a chimney at the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road. The rescue happened Thursday morning. Savannah Fire says at this time they are not sure how long the man was stuck, but they know it was at least for a few hours.
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
wtoc.com
Greenbriar Gift Wrap Fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually one of the last things on the Christmas checklist is to actually wrap the gifts. But if you still need help – one local non-profit has got you covered. The whole concept is really simple – bring your presents to the Oglethorpe mall, pay...
wtoc.com
WTOC, Savannah Police partnering for toy drive event this Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The WTOC Toy Drive is once again hitting the road this week and this time we are partnering with the Savannah Police Department to donate toys to children in need. Cpl. Barry Lewis, from the Savannah Police Department, joined Morning Break to tell you how you...
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
WSAV-TV
Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, but overdose deaths are down
Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Numbers show overdoses up 51% in Beaufort County, …. Experts believe the 45% drop in suspected overdose deaths can be credited to increased awareness and Narcan use. Soldier shot dead on Fort...
wtoc.com
6 displaced after house fire in Long Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A house fire forced six people out of their home in Ludowici Tuesday. Fire Chief Chris Moss says the fire started in the kitchen just before 5 p.m. while one of the children in the home was cooking. He says the house will be a loss.
Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
