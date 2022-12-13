Read full article on original website
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
WMBF
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit...
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
WECT
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
Cumberland County deputy killed in line of duty was struck by DWI suspect, warrant says
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said one of their deputies was killed in the line of duty Friday morning.
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
Deputies: Man stole Christmas gifts from Marlboro County home, sold them
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, […]
Man shoots hotel housekeeper who knocked on his hotel room door in North Carolina, police say
The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on the chest and arm, police said.
WECT
Officials announce name of Cumberland Co. deputy killed after getting hit by vehicle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. died after getting hit by a vehicle on Dec. 16. “Deputy Bolanos-Anavisca (23 years of age) was a dedicated, selfless member of the Sheriff’s Office who lost his life protecting the...
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
WBTV
Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree
Officials said he died out of sight from students and staff. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. Two hurt in crash involving CATS bus in west Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. It happened...
cbs17
License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s license plate reader technology has led to the identification of not only a car involved in a deadly collision earlier this month, but a suspect now jailed and facing charges, police said Tuesday night. Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, a 2020...
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M car heist at North Carolina dealership
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
WECT
Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive in Raleigh.
Up and Coming Weekly
1 dead, 1 critical in Sunday night shooting
A shooting Sunday night, Dec. 11 left one man dead and a juvenile in critical condition, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive for reports of shots fired just before 11:30 p.m., police said in a release. When officers arrived, they...
