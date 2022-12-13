ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC



WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Man stole Christmas gifts from Marlboro County home, sold them

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck

ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

1 dead, 1 critical in Sunday night shooting

A shooting Sunday night, Dec. 11 left one man dead and a juvenile in critical condition, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive for reports of shots fired just before 11:30 p.m., police said in a release. When officers arrived, they...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

