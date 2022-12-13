Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Stocks With Potential
CHWY - Free Report) , Progyny (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
Zacks.com
Fast-paced Momentum Stock YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LMDX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Is LKQ (LKQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate...
Zacks.com
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
HOOD - Free Report) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
STMicroelectronics (STM) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
STM - Free Report) closed at $37.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
What Makes H&E Equipment (HEES) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
4 Top-Ranked Growth ETFs to Buy As Rate Hike Momentum Cools
As expected, the Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to hike rates further in order to tame multi-decade highs in inflation. The latest rate hike took the benchmark rate to the range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. However, the latest hike was lower than its previous four three-quarter-point hikes.
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Hudson Technologies (HDSN) This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
How Much Upside is Left in HealthEquity (HQY)? Wall Street Analysts Think 30%
HQY - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $63.04, gaining 9.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $81.86 indicates a 29.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Is Pearson (PSO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
PSO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Pearson is a member of the Consumer Discretionary...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
ASIX - Free Report) is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days. Black Knight Financial Services (. BKI - Free Report) is engaged in the provision of integrated technology, workflow...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNDX - Free Report) debuted on 08/13/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
MOD vs. GNTX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MOD - Free Report) and Gentex (. GNTX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Comments / 0