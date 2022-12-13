ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday.

The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m.

An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.

She is said to have admitted to them that Clabough had taken Xanax prior to driving.

When they searched him, they discovered Xanax, a straw, baggies of what they believed to be heroin, and an unidentified white powder on him.

According to the report, Clabough and the girl were both taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Child abuse, driving while intoxicated, driving while on a suspended license, fleeing the scene, and multiple possession counts were all charges that were leveled against Clabough.

December 13, 2022

Source: WVLT

Recent Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Comments / 0

 

