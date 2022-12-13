ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023

The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
Binance CEO Zhao Brushes Off $2.1 Billion FTX Clawback Concerns

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao dismissed concerns over whether Binance could handle a potential $2.1 billion clawback of proceeds from an FTX divestment on an appearance with CNBC's Squawk Box. Zhao was an early investor in FTX and in disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but their relationship had chilled as FTX gained...
Retail Sales Fell 0.6% in November as Consumers Feel the Pressure From Inflation

Retail sales for November declined 0.6%, even worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% drop. Weekly jobless claims fell to 211,000, a decline of 20,000 from the previous period and well below the Dow Jones estimate for 232,000. Fed surveys from the New York and Philadelphia regions showed...
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal

Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves

Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Nov. 2. Text removed from the November statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
Amazon Workers Will Go on Formal Strike for the First Time in the UK

Employees at Amazon's Coventry warehouse in central England voted Friday to go on strike. It will be the first legally mandated strike to take place in the U.K. The walkout will add to the wave of industrial action happening across the U.K. Hundreds of Amazon workers will go on strike,...
Fact Check: A Look at the Worst Political Deceptions of 2022

The midterm elections are finally over, but it won’t be long before the 2024 campaign cycle — which will really start in 2023 — gets going. Before that happens, we’ve put together this list of the year’s biggest whoppers that politicians and others made over the past 12 months.
BP Invests Millions in Company That Supplies ‘Rapidly Deployable' Solar Tech

BP says Australian company 5B has deployed over 60 megawatts of solar tech worldwide. The investment in 5B will allow the company to "expand further globally and invest in R&D," BP says. BP CEO Bernard Looney recently said his company's strategy simultaneously targets investing in hydrocarbons and in the planned...
New FTX CEO Is Getting Paid $1,300 an Hour, and Customers Will Foot the Bill

FTX CEO John Ray's go-to, three-person team has worked with him on at least three bankruptcies throughout the last three decades, including restructuring Enron in the early 2000s, Nortel in 2009 and Overseas Shipbuilding Group in 2014. Individually, the new FTX CEO will collect $1,300 hourly plus expenses for his...
U.S. Slaps Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker and Other Companies Over National Security Worries

The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.

