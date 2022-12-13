ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
Fed Raises Interest Rates Half a Point to Highest Level in 15 Years

The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal

Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists

Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
Amazon Workers Will Go on Formal Strike for the First Time in the UK

Employees at Amazon's Coventry warehouse in central England voted Friday to go on strike. It will be the first legally mandated strike to take place in the U.K. The walkout will add to the wave of industrial action happening across the U.K. Hundreds of Amazon workers will go on strike,...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January

Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
