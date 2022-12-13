Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Accenture, Winnebago, Maxar Technologies and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm's shares fell 1.5% in the premarket despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. Accenture issued a revenue range for the current quarter whose midpoint is below current consensus and said the stronger U.S. dollar will impact its fiscal 2023 results by 5%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta, Maxar Technologies, Ford, Goldman Sachs and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meta Platforms – Shares of Meta Platforms rose 2.8% after JPMorgan upgraded the social media company to buy and raised its price target, saying that headwinds will ease next year. Maxar Technologies – Shares of the satellite owner and operator...
Jim Cramer's Week Ahead: Earnings and Economic Data Should Give Clues on Fed Policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
Fed Raises Interest Rates Half a Point to Highest Level in 15 Years
The Federal Reserve continued its battle against inflation by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 15 years. The Federal Open Market Committee voted to boost the overnight borrowing rate half a percentage point, taking it to a targeted range between 4.25% and 4.5%. Along with the...
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Space Company Maxar Agrees to Go Private in $6.4 Billion Deal
Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar agreed to go private through an acquisition led by Advent International. The all-cash deal gives Maxar an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion. "We took a very hard and thoughtful look at all of the factors," Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky told CNBC. "This turned...
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
Planned Wind Farm Told It Will Need to Shut Down for Five Months a Year to Protect Parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
Amazon Workers Will Go on Formal Strike for the First Time in the UK
Employees at Amazon's Coventry warehouse in central England voted Friday to go on strike. It will be the first legally mandated strike to take place in the U.K. The walkout will add to the wave of industrial action happening across the U.K. Hundreds of Amazon workers will go on strike,...
Former FTX Spokesman Kevin O'Leary Defends Endorsement of Bankman-Fried's Crypto Firm
Investor Kevin O'Leary appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to face questioning over his thoughts on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and O'Leary's involvement with FTX. O'Leary insisted that every individual was entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law. "There are a lot of bad things that have been...
Bill Gates-Backed Nuclear Demonstration Project in Wyoming Delayed Because Russia Was the Only Fuel Source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Goldman Sachs Is Planning to Cut Up to 8% of Its Employees in January
Goldman Sachs plans on cutting up to 8% of its employees as it girds for a tougher environment next year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The layoffs will impact every division of the bank and will likely happen in January, according to the person, who declined to be identified speaking about personnel decisions.
