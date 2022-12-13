Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
fox32chicago.com
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
fox32chicago.com
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting
The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side
Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
Family Begs For Answers After Man Wounded Following Car Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
A brutal attack on a Chicago businessman last weekend has his loved ones begging for answers. Steve Strode was heading home from work early last Saturday morning when family and friends say they believe he was rear-ended on the Dan Ryan Expressway. According to Strode's family, he pulled off a...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
'A good person': Elmwood Park man, 27, pulled from Buffalo Grove trench collapse dies
"Niko is a good soul. He was the class clown. He always had a smile on his face, always made everyone laugh," his fiance said. "He was a good person."
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
Driver Killed, Passenger Wounded in Shooting Near Malcolm X College
A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side. The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
Father Charged for Helping Get Gun License for Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect
The father of the man suspected of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others in a mass shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day Parade now faces charges for helping his son get a FOID card years before the attack in the northern Chicago suburb. Robert Crimo Jr. faces...
WGNtv.com
Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash
DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Trains Operating With Extensive Delays After Pedestrian Struck Near Mount Prospect
Trains along the Metra Union Pacific-Northwest are operating with extensive delays after being halted earlier in both directions after a pedestrian was struck between the Mount Prospect and Cumberland stops Friday evening, officials said. There is currently no information on the condition of the pedestrian or when trains will resume...
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog in Lincoln Park
A family is speaking out after a woman, visiting from Wisconsin, was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood while walking her dog Wednesday morning. The woman, whom family said had moved away from Chicago to escape crime last year, came face-to-face with the armed robber in an encounter that was captured on surveillance footage just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
