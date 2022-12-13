ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
WGN News

8 cars stolen from Arlington Heights collision shop

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., — Police in Arlington Heights are looking for a group of thieves who robbed at least two body shops last week. Arlington Heights Collision was broken into by a group of thieves who stole five vehicles the same night vehicles were also stolen from another body shop less than a mile away. […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

Father of Alleged Highland Park Gunman Charged in Parade Mass Shooting

The father of the alleged gunman who opened fire on dozens of people, killing seven, at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade has been charged, prosecutors announced Friday. Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct in connection with the Independence Day shooting, which his son, 21-year-old Robert Crimo III is suspected of carrying out, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Shot Inside Home on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Friday night in a home on the Near West Side. The 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday

Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
AURORA, IL
NBC Chicago

Driver Killed, Passenger Wounded in Shooting Near Malcolm X College

A driver was fatally shot and a passenger wounded Friday afternoon in a shooting on the Near West Side. The man, 36, was driving in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 2 p.m. when gunfire struck him and the passenger, a 29-year-old woman, Chicago police said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man, 71, faces citations for Des Plaines fatal crash

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Des Plaines police have cited the 71-year-old man responsible for the fatal crash that killed a 42-year-old woman and her 80-year-old father on November 27. Diomedes Morales Buncen was cited by police with improper lane usage and driving upon sidewalk. Buncen was travelling eastbound on...
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
CRETE, IL
NBC Chicago

Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Trains Operating With Extensive Delays After Pedestrian Struck Near Mount Prospect

Trains along the Metra Union Pacific-Northwest are operating with extensive delays after being halted earlier in both directions after a pedestrian was struck between the Mount Prospect and Cumberland stops Friday evening, officials said. There is currently no information on the condition of the pedestrian or when trains will resume...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog in Lincoln Park

A family is speaking out after a woman, visiting from Wisconsin, was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood while walking her dog Wednesday morning. The woman, whom family said had moved away from Chicago to escape crime last year, came face-to-face with the armed robber in an encounter that was captured on surveillance footage just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
