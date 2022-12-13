Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced that Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and brought back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
Danville Police search for a vehicle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
WDBJ7.com
Social Services warns of EBT scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:. You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids police investigate shooting, make drug arrest
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city have arrested a man on drug charges while investigating a shooting. Roanoke Rapids police said around 3 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to Rebecca St. to a shots fired call. People were seen speeding off in a white car. Officers...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for two males in Express Mart burglary
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in searching for two men it said were involved in a burglary at the Express Mart in Bedford. Deputies said they responded to 18013 Forrest Road on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They...
pmg-va.com
Sheriff's Office makes narcotics arrests
On Dec. 8, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police, and the Bedford Police Department. The following individuals were arrested on a series of charges consisting of distribution...
thestokesnews.com
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
wfxrtv.com
Family displaced after Bedford Co. house fire
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — A home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday leaving a Bedford Co. family displaced for the holidays, According to Huddleston Volunteer Firefighters. The Bedford Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire on the 1100 block of Artwood Drive at 12:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. They received details of a man and his family being awoken by smoke detectors and noticed fire coming from their attic.
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
Martinsville announces Fire Chief’s retirement
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.
WSLS
Bedford Police search for man after suspicious package found at Walmart
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE 5:30 P.M.:. The Bedford Walmart is still closed after police say a suspicious package was found inside the building on Monday afternoon. At 12:47 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Bedford Walmart for a call about a suspicious package inside the store. Officers said...
1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
Driver flees the scene on foot during a pursuit in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a driver from a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, Dec. 11. Deputies say they received a call about a parked vehicle at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park Highway in Stanleytown around 9:37 p.m. They say they […]
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Among 18 Arrested for Internet Crimes Against Children
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force has arrested a Martinsville man along with along 17 others. According to the Virginia State Police, Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville was arrested on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age.
wfxrtv.com
Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.
— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
