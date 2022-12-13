MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO