Columbia M.S. to add extra security Tuesday amid social media rumors
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school.
According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school.
Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a precaution.
