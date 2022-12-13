Columbia M.S. to add extra security Tuesday amid social media rumors

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – School leaders at Columbia Middle School issued a statement notifying parents of increase security at the school.

According to the release, a threat was made via social media against the school.

Authorities say there is no evidence of a threat, but extra law enforcement will be on campus as a precaution.

Read the entire release below:

