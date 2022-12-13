Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Goldman Sachs To Axe Thousands Of Staff After Announcing Plan To Buy Crypto Companies
As it prepares for a more challenging climate in 2023, investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to lay off up to 8% of its personnel, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Saturday. Bloomberg estimates that 4,000 people may lose their...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Crypto Casino Sites For Bitcoin Gambling In 2023
Gambling has become one of the most popular activities, especially across the US, as most nations have started legalizing online bettings. Fortunately, due to Blockchain Technology advancements, gambling has now taken the simple and fastest route by introducing crypto casino gambling. Crypto casino gambling is anonymous, as the transactions are...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List HUMAN Token (HMT) on December 15, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HUMAN Token (HMT) on December 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HMT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on December 15, 2022. Opening a...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Firms In France To Operate With Licenses
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, regulators across the world are looking to tighten crypto regulations. This time, a french senate member has expressed the need for crypto licensing. Senator Hervé Maurey recently proposed an amendment that crypto businesses should not be allowed to operate without full operational licenses. This is due to the current global market trend and tightening in recent times.
bitcoinist.com
Two Ecological Cryptos: IMPT Token And Big Eyes Coin
Last year, it was estimated that Bitcoin mining consumes as much energy as Norway. The United Nations has called for reducing carbon emissions to curb global warming. Therefore, some crypto projects are proposing green and efficient solutions to solve the problem of crypto energy consumption through crypto mining. IMPT Token (IMPT) leverages blockchain technology to tokenize carbon credits and protect the environment, while Big Eyes Coin (BIG) donates to ocean-preserving charities and spreads awareness about the climate.
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
bitcoinist.com
UN To Deploy Stellar Blockchain To Transfer Crypto In Financial Aid For Ukranians
The crypto industry has faced many challenges in 2022 due to macros. Recent events such as the FTX crash and its contagion have further exacerbated the situation, but amid all this, crypto continues to find more utility in Ukraine. The most recent development indicates that blockchain technology is far from over and could be an alternative resort when traditional channels fail.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NIMB on December 14, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NIMB on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NIMB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on December 14, 2022. Introducing Nimbus. Nimbus’ mission...
bitcoinist.com
Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Dash 2 Trade (D2T) Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Top ICO Projects 2023
Toon Finance exceeds and excels with new Defi DEX swap. The market for cryptocurrencies includes a large number of coins. Despite this, the most popular internet trend sweeping the industry at the moment is Toon Finance. It came into the cryptocurrency market like a tidal wave and is quickly replacing many other currently available currencies.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Joins Solana And Chiliz In A Race To The Top Of The Crypto Market Despite The Bear Stint
The cryptocurrency market was not exactly a soaring success when it launched. Many people laughed at the concept of virtual currencies when it was originally introduced to the public. Many market watchers and specialists had projected that the market would fall just as suddenly as it had risen owing to the volatility of digital assets.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Tokamak Network (TOKAMAK) on December 16, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 15, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Tokamak Network (TOKAMAK) on December 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TOKAMAK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on December 16, 2022. As an...
bitcoinist.com
Mainstream Tokens Improving The Crypto Ecosystem; Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Tron
The cryptocurrency market has recorded exponential growth with the popularity of Bitcoin and several alt tokens rising every day in the market. Billions of dollars have gone into the crypto industry with several world-class investors and businesses making large stakes in it. This high growth and demand for cryptocurrency are not without their issues as dips in the value of these tokens do occur. Regardless, the crypto market and crypto investments have been integrated into nearly every sector of finance so, it would be wise to look into some of these tokens to find the right fit for you.
bitcoinist.com
PERSEUS Reveals its Roadmap to Users
Perseus token Built is a revolutionary advanced trading platform that will let users connect to the Binance API (more exchanges will be added in the future) and set up trades automatically, allowing them to make money while they sleep. Perseus informs its users and potential investors about its roadmap. It...
bitcoinist.com
How to Pick Winners Like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Avoid Coins Like Apecoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ)?
Like all young markets, the crypto market is highly volatile. Its volatility makes it more challenging to pick winners. However, if you learn how to identify the cryptos you should avoid, you can multiply your returns quickly. In the current market climate, many coins have failed to prove their utility and lost value. Apecoin (APE) and Chiliz (CHZ) are among such coins. However, winners like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continue to deliver high returns to their investors. So, let’s find out their differences.
bitcoinist.com
PayPal Partners With Metamask To Allow Users Purchase Ethereum
Ethereum (ETH) is now coming to PayPal users thanks to a new partnership. PayPal has been dipping its toes steadily into the crypto waters and already offers crypto buying, selling, and holding to its customers. With another development, the company is now making it possible for users to purchase ETH directly, as well as transact on the Ethereum blockchain.
bitcoinist.com
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.58 Billion, Will He Buy Bitcoin Or Dogecoin?
For the fourth time this year, Elon Musk has sold Tesla shares worth billions. The crypto community is puzzling over whether and what implications this could have on his Bitcoin and Dogecoin holdings, or even Tesla’s BTC holdings. Musk sold $3.58 billion worth of shares from Monday to Wednesday,...
bitcoinist.com
Rate That Crypto’s Multi-Million Dollar Presale is Live
Rate That Crypto (RTC), positioned as a one-of-a-kind Web3 gaming community hub, is set to attract gamers, investors, and entrepreneurs alike by providing a plethora of ways to earn, play, and connect. It appears to be a rallying point for anyone interested in GameFi and the metaverse. Rate That Crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Celebrity Coin v2 (CCV2) on December 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CCV2/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a project from and backed by celebrities,...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Users Report Closures Of FTX-Linked Bank Accounts
Despite the FTX crypto exchange crash being more than one month in the past already, users are seemingly still suffering the effects of the implosion that goes beyond just their funds being stuck on the crypto exchange. A new development saw users of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange taking to Twitter to reveal that banks may be taking action against bank accounts linked to FTX.
