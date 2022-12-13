PHOTOS: Downed pole shuts down road in Cohoes
COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A road closure was in place in Cohoes Tuesday morning, due to a downed power pole. A spokesperson for the Cohoes Fire Department said Manor Avenue was closed between 4th Street and Arthur Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and take another route if possible. National Grid was still on their way to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.
The road had reopened by 8:30 a.m., authorities said. No further information was available Tuesday morning.
