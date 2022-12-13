ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

PHOTOS: Downed pole shuts down road in Cohoes

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwGn3_0jgm35aS00

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A road closure was in place in Cohoes Tuesday morning, due to a downed power pole. A spokesperson for the Cohoes Fire Department said Manor Avenue was closed between 4th Street and Arthur Drive at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hF9b3_0jgm35aS00
Photos: Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local #2562
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGtLw_0jgm35aS00
Photos: Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local #2562

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and take another route if possible. National Grid was still on their way to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

The road had reopened by 8:30 a.m., authorities said. No further information was available Tuesday morning.

