Brittney Griner plays basketball for first time since leaving Russian prison

By Nancy Cordes
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztsdl_0jgm2pd400

As WNBA star Brittney Griner recovers at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, her agent says she played basketball for the first time since her release from a Russian prison.

Griner hit the court at Fort Sam in Houston, where she is undergoing medical evaluations and spending time with family. Her first move was a dunk, ESPN reports .

Griner, who played in Russia during the WNBA offseason, returned to the U.S. on Friday morning after a prisoner swap with Russia.

Roger Carstens, the Biden administration's top hostage negotiator, told CNN on Sunday that Griner "probably spent 12 hours just talking" on the flight home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjOvE_0jgm2pd400
Brittney Griner flies home with negotiator Roger Carstens and others who helped assist in her release from Russia. U.S. State Department

"She spoke at length about what it was like to undergo that 10-month ordeal," Carstens said, declining to go into further detail.

Griner's father, Raymond, told CBS News he spent the day with his daughter on Saturday, saying Griner broke down and they hugged for five minutes or longer.

"I felt like I had 500 pounds lifted off my shoulders," Raymond Griner said. "This was the hardest thing I've experienced in my life."

On Monday, White House officials held a strategy session as they try to secure the release of Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia four times longer than Griner.

"We believe that there are plays we can continue to try to run, things that we have had in motion that we are still working on that could potentially lead to a positive result here," said Jake Sullivan, President Biden's national security adviser.

The White House is still defending its decision to exchange Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout . Former President Donald Trump claimed on a post on Truth Social that he "turned down a deal with Russia" to trade Bout for Whelan because Bout "has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals."

But Russia expert and former Trump aide Fiona Hill said there's another reason Trump never secured Whelan's release.

"He was not particularly interested in Paul's case in the way that one would have thought he would be," Hill told "Face the Nation" on Sunday .

Sarah Barth contributed reporting.

Shirley Brunson
4d ago

Russia, are the ones who made out with the swap, she wasn't important to them. They used her to get their arms dealer back. The United States should have waited until we could get our Marine back. Now that would have been a fair exchange.

Marlene Artiste
4d ago

she's back like nothing so I'm guessing didn't bother her being over there for 10 months playing basketball already I hope you kneel for the national anthem this year you discussed me

Brooke Jernigan
4d ago

Glad you are home and safe! Please respect our country, and stand for our national anthem and flag! It is American that got you home! God bless!!🇺🇸

