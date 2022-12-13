Read full article on original website
Man killed by car while walking along US 220 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was walking along US 220 Business in Randolph County Thursday night, according to the State Highway Patrol. The crash happened near New Salem Road just after 10 p.m. 83-year-old Glenn Chriscoe was walking...
Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
Hydroplaning pickup causes 2 tractor-trailers to collide on I-85 in Lexington, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The wet weather likely contributed to a crash early Thursday morning in Davidson County. According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, a pickup truck was merging on I-85 from NC 8 in Davidson County and started to hydroplane. A tractor-trailer tried to avoid hitting the hydroplaning pickup truck and […]
VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
Wet weather early Thursday proves troublesome for morning drive
A wet and soggy Thursday morning drive is going hand-in-hand with a number of incidents that drivers may encounter during the early commute. Below is a LIVE blog of conditions throughout Thursday morning. Refresh and check back often for updates. Last update: 7:50 a.m. Davidson County. Crash reported on Interstate...
Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
Lanes reopened after car crashes into power poles in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. A car crash on West Wendover Avenue has caused damage to two utility poles and downed powerlines in the roadways, police say. A car ran off the road and hit two utility poles causing powerlines to fall in the road. The...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Woman hit by SUV last month has died, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash in Greensboro is now classified as fatal, according to officers. On the evening of Nov 22, Greensboro officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. This incident was at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate 40. Teresa Bullins, 58, was...
90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!
For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
Ramseur officer hurt in crash on way to work on Hwy 64 in Siler City
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Ramseur officer was hurt in a crash on his way to work in Siler City on Tuesday night. The Ramseur Police Department says Officer William Smith was driving to work on Highway 64 in Siler City around 7 p.m. when a car going 65 miles an hour pulled out […]
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
The Blend in Thomasville facing multi-day closure after series of crashes takes out power
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville coffee shop remains in the dark days after a Saturday string of crashes left the business without power and without an easy fix. While power had returned to the other businesses in the strip shopping center by Monday morning, The Blend was not so lucky. During the crash, a […]
Amazon truck overturns, closes multiple lanes of Interstate 85 near US 421
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge chunk of a busy interstate was closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pleasant Garden Road, just before the South Elm-Eugene Street exit when an Amazon tractor-trailer overturned. The driver of the tractor-trailer […]
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
