Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Driver charged after crash on I-77 south in Yadkin County

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer driver is charged after a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 77. The interstate was closed south of Jonesville at Exit 79, U.S. 21, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 news headlines. According to North...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Man wanted in Rockingham County after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in an attempted trailer theft and high-speed chase. Investigators say that the suspect attempted to steal a trailer from a property in Reidsville on Friday morning. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it detached […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Wet weather early Thursday proves troublesome for morning drive

A wet and soggy Thursday morning drive is going hand-in-hand with a number of incidents that drivers may encounter during the early commute. Below is a LIVE blog of conditions throughout Thursday morning. Refresh and check back often for updates. Last update: 7:50 a.m. Davidson County. Crash reported on Interstate...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Large law enforcement presence on US 220 in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating in Randleman on Thursday night. The investigation is underway on US 220 near New Salem Road. FOX8 crews are on the scene and working to find out the nature of the investigation. The road is currently closed. This is a developing story.
RANDLEMAN, NC
wfmynews2.com

Lanes reopened after car crashes into power poles in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. A car crash on West Wendover Avenue has caused damage to two utility poles and downed powerlines in the roadways, police say. A car ran off the road and hit two utility poles causing powerlines to fall in the road. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Woman hit by SUV last month has died, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash in Greensboro is now classified as fatal, according to officers. On the evening of Nov 22, Greensboro officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. This incident was at the intersection of South Elm-Eugene Street and Interstate 40. Teresa Bullins, 58, was...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Old Jail In Downtown Greensboro About To Go Ka-Boom!

For centuries people have been singing about London Bridge coming down – however, there are likely to be no songs written about the old county building that’s set to come down in early 2023: the Old Guilford County Jail in downtown Greensboro. When the giant, shiny new Guilford...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
DANVILLE, VA

