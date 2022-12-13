Vandalia Police Chief talks more on the counterfeit bills that have been passed in the area this week. Chief Jeff Ray says they took a report earlier this month from Pilot Truck Stop where someone had used a counterfeit $100 bill to get change. And, Chief Ray says they received a call yesterday from Goodwill over a counterfeit $100 bill that they had received on Monday, but they did not know about it until the bank notified them yesterday. Chief Ray said they did have another business report one on Thursday but it turned out that bill was real.

