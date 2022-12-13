Read full article on original website
Vandalia Police Chief talks more on counterfeit bills, more information for those that handle money
Vandalia Police Chief talks more on the counterfeit bills that have been passed in the area this week. Chief Jeff Ray says they took a report earlier this month from Pilot Truck Stop where someone had used a counterfeit $100 bill to get change. And, Chief Ray says they received a call yesterday from Goodwill over a counterfeit $100 bill that they had received on Monday, but they did not know about it until the bank notified them yesterday. Chief Ray said they did have another business report one on Thursday but it turned out that bill was real.
Claudine Patsy “Pat” Roberts
Claudine Patsy “Pat” Roberts, 94, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, with Pastor Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery, Bingham, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, two hours prior to the service on Monday at the church. Memorials: Festival of Lights, please make checks payable to the City of Vandalia with Festival of Lights in the memo, and/or Liberty Church, Bingham, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Concerns of counterfeit bills in area, businesses warned to be on the lookout
There are concerns of counterfeit bills in the area and businesses are warned to be on the lookout. FNB Community Bank on Wednesday posted on social media a warning to area businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills. FNB Community Bank said three local businesses had fallen victim to counterfeiters passing fake $100 bills. Also, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce posted that two Greenville businesses had received counterfeit $100 bills and that the marker used to test the bills did not detect them. The Greenville Chamber of Commerce said they were the older style and so far all dated 1990.
Jerline Whited
Jerline Whited, 32, of Taylorville, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Jerline was born December 19, 1989 in Decatur, the daughter of Robert Denbow and Cola (Carroll) Baker. Jerline is survived by both her parents: Robert Denbow of Shelbyville and Cola Baker of Vandalia; three...
