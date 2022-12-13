ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rutherford County(Rutherford County, TN)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Rutherford County on Monday morning.

The collision involved two vehicles.

The accident happened at Old Hickory Boulevard on Interstate 24 in La Vergne at around 2 a.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person passed away in the fatal crash.

The officials have not disclosed the number of people injured or the extent of the injuries incurred.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

The crash is being investigated by the authorities.

In order to conduct the crash investigation and allow for the removal of the wreckage, all westbound lanes were blocked, and traffic was diverted off the interstate at Waldron Road.

The highway reopened around 5:30 in the morning.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash is available currently.

December 13, 2022

Source: WSMV

