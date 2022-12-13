ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Bankman-Fried Charged by SEC Before Criminal Charges Are Even Unsealed

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJJeC_0jglzlmJ00
FTX/Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried has been charged with defrauding investors in his FTX cryptocurrency exchange , the Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday, following his arrest on criminal charges filed by the Justice Department.

The SEC’s civil complaint accuses the 30-year-old former billionaire of presenting his company, based in the Bahamas, to investors as a “safe, responsible crypto asset trading platform.” In reality, it’s alleged that Bankman-Fried ran a years-long fraud to divert FTX customers’ funds to a sister investment company, Alameda Research .

The SEC also accuses FTX of giving Alameda “undisclosed special treatment” which amounted to a “virtually unlimited ‘line of credit’” using FTX customers’ cash, and that Bankman-Fried also used the money to make “undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations.” He did this, the SEC claims, while raising over $1.8 billion from investors.

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “The alleged fraud committed by Mr. Bankman-Fried is a clarion call to crypto platforms that they need to come into compliance with our laws. Compliance protects both those who invest on and those who invest in crypto platforms with time-tested safeguards, such as properly protecting customer funds and separating conflicting lines of business.”

The SEC’s allegations come after Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas Monday on charges filed by U.S. prosecutors. The federal indictment against him—which is anticipated to include counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and more—is expected to be unsealed by Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday, according to the New York Times .

Court documents filed by the SEC further describe Bankman-Fried’s alleged fraud as “massive,” in which he had diverted “billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire.” They also said customers the world over “believed his lies, and sent billions of dollars to FTX, believing their assets were secure on the FTX trading platform.”

“FTX operated behind a veneer of legitimacy Mr. Bankman-Fried created by, among other things, touting its best-in-class controls, including a proprietary ‘risk engine,’ and FTX’s adherence to specific investor protection principles and detailed terms of service. But as we allege in our complaint, that veneer wasn’t just thin, it was fraudulent,” said Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement.

“FTX’s collapse highlights the very real risks that unregistered crypto asset trading platforms can pose for investors and customers alike,” he added. “While we continue to investigate FTX and other entities and individuals for potential violations of the federal securities laws, as alleged in our complaint, today we are holding Mr. Bankman-Fried responsible for fraudulently raising billions of dollars from investors in FTX and misusing funds belonging to FTX’s trading customers.”

Before his arrest, Bankman-Fried had been planning to testify remotely before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday. It would have been his first public appearance before U.S. lawmakers since the collapse of FTX in November.

Committee chair Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she was “disappointed” the panel would not hear from Bankman-Fried. “Although Mr. Bankman-Fried must be held accountable, the American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that’ve harmed over one million people, and wiped out the hard-earned life savings of so many,” she said in a statement. “The public has been waiting eagerly to get these answers under oath before Congress, and the timing of this arrest denies the public this opportunity.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Mysterious Problem With Sam Bankman-Fried’s Political Donations

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.When Justice Department prosecutors unsealed an indictment against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday morning, they revealed an array of serious charges against the crypto boy-king for billions of dollars in high-profile financial crimes, but the very last count opens a new mystery—an enigmatic straw donor scheme to violate federal campaign finance laws.During a press conference unveiling the charges, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams alleged that Bankman-Fried, 30, parlayed “tens of millions of dollars” stolen from his clients into a...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License

Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alex Murdaugh Is a Tax Cheat, Too, Prosecutors Say

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and child, has now been hit with tax evasion charges. A South Carolina grand jury on Friday indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, alleging that he failed to report nearly $7 million of illegal income—and owes the states $486,819 in back taxes. The latest indictment means that Murdaug now faces 99 criminal charges, which range from drug trafficking to insurance fraud in a twisted alleged murder-suicide plot to an alleged scheme to steal millions from his clients and former law firm. In January, Murdaugh will also face a murder trial in connection wih the murder of his wife and son in June 2021.Read more at The Daily Beast.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Panel May Push DOJ to Prosecute Trump on Three Charges

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riots is reportedly preparing to vote on whether it will recommend that the Justice Department prosecute former President Donald Trump on three charges: inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, and obstruction of an official proceeding. It’s unclear if the select committee will advise the DOJ to pursue further charges when they officially meet Monday afternoon, or if other people in Trump’s camp will face charges as well. The referral by Congress would not serve as a binding decision for the Justice Department, which is already investigating Trump’s Jan. 6 actions, but could influence their final decision.
TheDailyBeast

Judge Reveals DOJ Got Their Hands on Some of Scott Perry’s Emails

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) is facing more battles with the Justice Department after U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell revealed Friday that she allowed the department to access 37 emails between Perry and three Trump-aligned attorneys earlier this year because they were not protected by attorney-client privilege. The emails between Perry, Trump-era DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, one of his aides, and MAGA attorney are part of the DOJ’s investigation into 2020 election interference. Howell also unsealed another opinion from September that said 331 documents from Clark were also not protected. It comes as the DOJ battles Perry to access the contents of his phone, which was seized in August. Perry texted several top Trump administration officials after the 2020 election, including sending lengthy instructions to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from a supposed “cyber forensic team.”Read it at POLITICO
TheDailyBeast

Feds’ Battle Over Scott Perry’s Election-Related Texts Is Intensifying

The Department of Justice’s battle to obtain GOP Rep. Scott Perry’s texts for their probe into 2020 election interference is intensifying, according to CNN. Perry texted several top Trump administration officials after the presidential election, including sending lengthy instructions to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from a supposed “cyber forensic team.” After the DOJ seized his phone in August, Perry sued the department and the case was put under seal. But, according to CNN, the DOJ’s plan was to “image” the phone with an initial warrant, then get a second warrant to access the data. The status of those attempts is unclear. However, CNN reporters saw Perry’s lawyers and DOJ investigators face off in court in mid-October for a hearing that was closed to the public. In his lawsuit, Perry argued some of the contents of his phone were shielded under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects speech by members of Congress.
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Paved the Way for Trump’s NFT Money Grab

If he were not Donald Trump, you could almost feel sorry for him. His “big announcement” on Thursday that he is selling virtual trading cards of himself as a fantasy superhero was ridiculous enough—but it turns pathetic when compared to Gov. Ron DeSanits’ sale seven months ago of actual trading cards of himself as a bona fide college baseball star.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
36K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy