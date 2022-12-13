ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Gov. Lamont announces new gun safety legislation ahead of 10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on both federal and state lawmakers for stricter gun safety in new legislation proposed ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Earlier this year, he proposed legislation on gun safety.

Gov. Lamont wanted to make it easier for police to confiscate ghost guns, close loopholes in assault weapons laws, and help get illegal guns off the streets.

He also wants to strengthen the laws of safe storage of firearms.

The governor says the legislation proposal will be similar.

He will propose the changes in next year's regular session.

Comments / 50

sweetshadow1
4d ago

such bull crap. law abiding citizens don't need new gun laws and it won't stop criminals nor the mentally ill. more grandstanding with feel good laws

Reply(17)
20
Soul Not 4 Sale
4d ago

These people are full of crap...shall not be infringed and if it goes against the constitution its void & null so no matter what he says we aren't listening anymore we know the agenda so just stop it. We mine as well be the criminals because there's never a new rule or law against them is only the law abiding citizens

Reply
13
justin lorello
4d ago

theres literly nothing more they can do with the curent safe storage laws. and its already ilegal to manufacture a firearm without getting a serial number from the state of ct. so how do yku make itore illegal.

Reply
5
News 12

News 12

