Gov. Lamont announces new gun safety legislation ahead of 10 year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on both federal and state lawmakers for stricter gun safety in new legislation proposed ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Earlier this year, he proposed legislation on gun safety.

Gov. Lamont wanted to make it easier for police to confiscate ghost guns, close loopholes in assault weapons laws, and help get illegal guns off the streets.

He also wants to strengthen the laws of safe storage of firearms.

The governor says the legislation proposal will be similar.

He will propose the changes in next year's regular session.