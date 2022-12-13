Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sony's smartphones, even if they might not be the most popular out there, still have a special charm to them, which is why so many people swear by them. Their 21:9 display is one that hasn't been imitated a lot by other smartphone manufacturers out there, and Sony's take on Android is considered by many to be one of the best out there, keeping its looks close to stock Android while including useful additions. It hasn't been long since Sony last teased that the Android 13 update would be landing on its smartphones, and now, we seem to be seeing the update make its way to its devices.

4 DAYS AGO