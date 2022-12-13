Read full article on original website
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to Apple's excellent Find My network, you can track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and powered off. Google was spotted working on a similar Find My Device network in 2021, but there was not much development on this front since then. The updated December 2022 Play system update release notes hint at the arrival of the long overdue Find My Device network that could make it possible to track lost or stolen Android devices even without an internet connection.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 is trying to make the bad vibration motor on your old Pixel sound better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It might be the holiday season, but Google is showing no signs of slowing down. After unveiling its latest Feature Drop for Pixels last week, the company wasted no time in releasing a new beta. Our first look at March's update rolled out late last night to supported phones, and unlike the previous patch, it seems like everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 might focus on legacy Pixels and not just the company's latest. In fact, with a new tweak to haptics, that rusty vibration motor in your current phone might get a new lease on life.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 has a snazzy new back navigation indicator
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android constantly evolves, making the operating system prettier and easier to use than what went before. The second quarterly platform release (QPR2) for Android 13 is now in beta, and we are seeing a bunch of new tweaks and features like new media player animations, partial screen recording capability, and a new Material You theme called Monochromatic. The first beta also reveals visual changes for the back navigation gesture.
Android 13 QPR2 could bring the taskbar to smaller screens
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has yet to launch its extensively teased Google Pixel Tablet and its rumored Google Pixel Fold, but the company is already hard at work optimizing its software for these two form factors. While Android itself offers some improvements for these form factors already, Google’s Pixel Launcher and other first-party software isn’t 100% there just yet. In the first Android 13 QPR2 beta, we can see some tweaks to the tablet-focused taskbar that could make it work even better on smaller screens, like those of foldables or even phones.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 adds a touch of gray to Material You
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to looks, Android has historically provided tons of customizability. Take monochromatic theming: whether you have it turned on for certain apps to cut down your screen time on them or you just like the minimalism of it all, you're certainly not alone. But with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we're learning of a new way to get all grayscale up on your home screen — that is, without having to having to go grayscale on your entire experience.
How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
How to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. YouTube Premium offers many features and is great for people whose primary platform for consuming content is YouTube. However, if you're already subscribed to YouTube Premium and want to cancel it due to the recent hike in prices or because you found a better streaming service, this guide shows you how to cancel your YouTube Premium subscription on the web on Windows, the best Chromebooks, Android, and iOS.
OnePlus 11: Everything we know so far
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. These days, if you aren't looking to buy a great new smartphone from Google or Samsung — and you aren't interested in the Apple ecosystem — OnePlus is likely your best bet. The one-time startup has continued growing over the last decade, becoming a popular choice for Android enthusiasts and finding its way into carrier stores like T-Mobile.
Our six favorite Samsung Good Lock features for you to get started with
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung phones have improved a lot over the years, and it's no surprise that you'll often see them topping the list of our favorite Android phones. One of the many things we love about them is the extent of software customization available, and a collection of apps called Good Lock makes these phones even more tweakable than they are out of the box. Recently, Good Lock started expanding to more countries, giving a lot of users their first opportunity to use it. The sheer number of options in Good Lock could appear intimidating, so if you're just getting up to speed and need some advice on what to check out, here are our favorite features to get you started.
Test YouTube's new video queue option on your phone right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Queue editing is perhaps one of the best features you can find on music streaming apps. If you're jamming to a playlist, but you want to mix things up with a song that's not in that playlist, or farther back, you can just look up the title in question, add it to the queue, and sit back and enjoy it when it's played automatically. YouTube has a function just like that, but for videos, on the web. You'll soon be able to create a queue on your smartphone as well, as YouTube is porting this feature to Android and iOS devices.
Google Camera update makes it much harder to access Lens
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google released a big camera update for its excellent phones, and while we already spotted a lot of new features coming both to older Pixels and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, there is one thing that you will only notice as you start using the newly updated app in everyday life. Camera version 8.7.250 removes the long-press shortcut to activate Lens, instead making it a shortcut to lock focus and exposure.
Android 13 is now landing on a handful of Sony smartphones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sony's smartphones, even if they might not be the most popular out there, still have a special charm to them, which is why so many people swear by them. Their 21:9 display is one that hasn't been imitated a lot by other smartphone manufacturers out there, and Sony's take on Android is considered by many to be one of the best out there, keeping its looks close to stock Android while including useful additions. It hasn't been long since Sony last teased that the Android 13 update would be landing on its smartphones, and now, we seem to be seeing the update make its way to its devices.
How to install Netflix mobile games on your Android device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Streaming service giant Netflix introduced Netflix Games as part of its new membership subscription. But the newly introduced mobile gaming package has raised more than a few eyebrows, like whether Netflix's gaming strategy will work out. Still, to battle skepticism, Netflix is not afraid to invest when there's still plenty of room to grow on Android. So we can still expect Netflix to approach gaming at full speed ahead; that way, every Netflix subscriber can fully utilize their powerhouse Android tablet for years to come.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel line of smartphones is a perennial member of our list of the best Android phones. These phones pack one of the best smartphone cameras, great software, and Google AI tricks into one package. There are also some awesome Pixel-exclusive features that Google adds to give the phones an advantage over the competition.
Google is sending out mysterious emails warning of a problem with the Google Assistant
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whenever something goes wrong with an app or a service that can potentially affect users, whether that's a security breach, or some other kind of service interruption, we always appreciate when the company involved clearly discloses what's going on to its users. After all, depending on the severity of the issue, they may want to take some steps to keep their data safe. But for as much we appreciate such heads-up warnings, it can be a little frustrating when they're exceptionally light on details. And that's just the kind of situation we're looking at now, as Google raises the alarm about a bug affecting Assistant.
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you have a hectic schedule, managing your day-to-day responsibilities and future objectives could be a challenge. There aren't always enough hours in the day to do what needs to be done, and it's nearly impossible to concentrate when you're constantly feeling exhausted and uninspired. Fortunately, among the top Android apps on the Play Store, there's an app available to help with every aspect of your life that you'd like to focus on.
Google Wallet shortcut on the Pixel 7 now saves you an extra tap
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google gave its payments app a fresh coat of paint earlier this year, complete with a new name and the ability to hold more than just your credit and loyalty cards. This year also brought us two of our favorite Android phones — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But unfortunately, we quickly learned about an annoying bug that was interfering with mobile payments when face unlock on the Pixel 7 was used. We've been following Google's efforts to correct this behavior, which continue now through a new update to Wallet.
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are back down to their great Black Friday prices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already provide excellent value for money. Since their launch in October though, the phones have frequently been available at a discounted price or with bundled gift cards that further sweeten the deal. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you could get the Pixel 7 for as low as $500 ($100 off) and the Pixel 7 Pro for $750 ($150 off). If you missed the deal back then, you now have another chance at getting two of our favorite Android phones of 2022 at their lowest-ever price.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
