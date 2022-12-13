Read full article on original website
'Satan Club' safety assessment still pending; first meeting to be on Jan. 19
January 19, 2023. That's the date the After School Satan Club plans to launch at a Chesapeake school, the club's campaign director said in a statement on Thursday.
Chesapeake school board to discuss 'After School Satan Club'
The Chesapeake school board wants to hear from the community about an After School 'Satan Club.' The club said it does not represent Satan.
VBPD implements new system to streamline ticketing
Virginia Beach Police Department implements new electronic system to streamline ticketing and improve turn-around time
Northampton Schools dismissing students early today
Northampton County Public Schools will be releasing students early Wednesday December 14 for teacher professional development. Northampton High and Middle School will be releasing students will be releasing students at 1:00 p.m. and Kiptopeke and Occohannock at 1:30 p.m.
New Mental Health/Substance Abuse Center May Soon Open In Hampton
HAMPTON—On Thursday, December 15, the Hampton Planning Commission reviewed a use permit application submitted by the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board to allow for a mental health/substance abuse treatment facility to be located at 300 Marcella Rd. in Hampton. Proposed amendments for the use permit were heard and approved by Hampton City Council on December 14, subject to an approved use permit.
Multiple students, adults involved in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
Virginia After School Satan club on hold for now: Reports
Community members in Chesapeake, Virginia, opined on a proposed After School Satan Club on Monday, but board members refrained from voting on its approval.
Norfolk screening more than 3 dozen applicants for police chief job
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk hopes to have a few final contenders for its open police chief role after the holidays, a spokesperson said Wednesday. In a release, Norfolk said they had more than three dozen applicants file for the job before last month's deadline. Norfolk has...
13News Now Investigates: Norfolk graduates 17 new police officers as force is still 28% vacant
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is set to graduate 17 new police officers on Thursday evening, at a time when the force still has hundreds of vacancies. The recruits will earn their gun and badge during Thursday's Police Academy graduation in exchange for their oath to serve and protect.
Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting Commission members resign
10 On Your Side obtained two letters, one from the State Attorney General and one from one of the 10 commissioners that resigned, detailing the frustration, distrust, obstruction, negligence, and obstacles that are occurring within the commission.
Norfolk's top cop talks establishing a 'Real Time Crime Center'
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is trying to step up its game when it comes to using crime-fighting technology. In a presentation to City Council this week, interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith explained why forming a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) will advance the department. "It's becoming a more and...
Trash plant fire in Portsmouth closes Jordan Bridge indefinitely
Crews are currently on the scene of an industrial fire in Portsmouth early Friday afternoon.
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Read more: https://bit.ly/3iWYeSu. Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after …. A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool...
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other …. Officials raise concerns after 10 of 21 VB Mass Shooting …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Local Guinness World Record holder delivers LEGO …. WAVY News 10's...
AG Miyares pens letter to Virginia Beach Mass Shooting State Commission
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares expressed his frustrations with the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting State Commission after 10 of its members stepped down. In a letter to the state commission, Miyares penned his concerns by writing “I have been incredibly disappointed in the way the...
Announcement: Aesia Toliver is new WAVY morning anchor
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) December 16, 2022 – A familiar face on WAVY News 10 will now be a. permanent fixture on the longest running local morning news program in Hampton. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 is pleased to announce that Aesia Toliver will be the new morning anchor weekdays on WAVY News 10 Today from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/9-injured-following-accident-involving-school-bus-in-virginia-beach/. 9 injured following accident involving school bus …. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions. “I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said...
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
13News Now
