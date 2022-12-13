One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return. Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

