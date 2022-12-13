Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Warner Bros. Discovery, Lennar and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 1.2% in premarket trading after an SEC filing showed that Elon Musk sold another $3.6 billion in shares. The stock is down 55% year to date through Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – Warner Bros. Discovery raised its projected costs for scrapping planned content...
European Markets Fall as BOE, ECB Hike by 50 Basis Points; Stoxx 600 Down 2.6%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks suffered severe losses Thursday as global markets dipped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.6% by late afternoon, with technology, retail and household goods all shedding more than 3% each as all...
Watch Jerome Powell's News Conference After the Latest Market-Moving Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, as expected, in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Investors will now listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments, as they look for clues on the Fed's next moves. Fed sees inflation risks 'weighted to the upside'. While...
Cramer Warns Investors That Powell Won't Go Easy on Stocks: ‘The Fed Is Not Your Friend'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. “Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it’s not your pal — if anything, it’s your enemy," he said.
Investors Bolting From the Market After Hawkish Fed Speech Are Being Too Hasty, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors exiting the market after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish speech are acting too rashly. Stocks fell Wednesday after the Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points and forecasted hiking rates through next year. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Tyson Foods Stock Slips to Lowest Levels Since November 2020 in Three-Day Losing Streak
Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low in a third-straight down day. Investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year. At least seven major Wall Street firms have "hold" or "sell" ratings on the stock, which is down 30% in 2022. Tyson Foods...
Binance's Native BNB Token Plunges to Lowest Since July as Concerns Mount About Withdrawals, FTX Ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Nov. 2. Text removed from the November statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023
Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says
Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
Swiss Central Bank Lifts Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points to Counter ‘Further Spread of Inflation'
The Swiss National Bank said it was looking to counter "increased inflationary pressure and a further spread of inflation" with its 50 basis point hike. The rise is the third consecutive hike in 2022 after the country moved rates out of negative territory in September. "It cannot be ruled out...
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists
Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar
In the last two weeks, local and central government authorities relaxed several measures that had forced many people to stay home and businesses to operate mostly remotely. Meanwhile, reports of locals falling ill have surged. Beijing city said that on Sunday, its fever clinics saw 22,000 visits — up 16 times from a week ago.
Fact Check: A Look at the Worst Political Deceptions of 2022
The midterm elections are finally over, but it won’t be long before the 2024 campaign cycle — which will really start in 2023 — gets going. Before that happens, we’ve put together this list of the year’s biggest whoppers that politicians and others made over the past 12 months.
How This Millennial CEO Steered the World's Largest Vaccine Maker During the Pandemic
Adar Poonawalla became the CEO of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, when he was 30 years old. But that was not his first foray into the family business. "I started, you know, at the grassroot level. I worked in every department — and particularly in marketing...
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators
Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
Technology Executives Signal Spending in 2023 Even as the Sector Goes Through Massive Layoffs
Almost three-quarters (74%) of tech executives say their companies will spend more on new technology in the next 12 months, according to a new survey of the CNBC Technology Executive Council. That comes even as the tech industry suffers massive layoffs, and there are broader signals that costs will be...
New FTX CEO Is Getting Paid $1,300 an Hour, and Customers Will Foot the Bill
FTX CEO John Ray's go-to, three-person team has worked with him on at least three bankruptcies throughout the last three decades, including restructuring Enron in the early 2000s, Nortel in 2009 and Overseas Shipbuilding Group in 2014. Individually, the new FTX CEO will collect $1,300 hourly plus expenses for his...
U.S. Slaps Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker and Other Companies Over National Security Worries
The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...
