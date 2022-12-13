ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

European Markets Fall as BOE, ECB Hike by 50 Basis Points; Stoxx 600 Down 2.6%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks suffered severe losses Thursday as global markets dipped following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy update. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.6% by late afternoon, with technology, retail and household goods all shedding more than 3% each as all...
Watch Jerome Powell's News Conference After the Latest Market-Moving Fed Rate Hike

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point, as expected, in its latest attempt to quash inflation. Investors will now listen closely to Chair Jerome Powell's comments, as they look for clues on the Fed's next moves. Fed sees inflation risks 'weighted to the upside'. While...
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Nov. 2. Text removed from the November statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...
Didn't Get a Big Raise This Year? It Could Come in Early 2023

Pay has skyrocketed for a lot of workers through the pandemic, but with rising costs taking a bite out of those paychecks and the Federal Reserve trying to tamp down on wage inflation, how long will salaries continue to swell?. Economists say hiring is still competitive but that economic pressures...
China's Reopening Brings Both Risks and Opportunities, Asian Development Bank Says

Although China's reopening would boost growth prospects for the country and other economies, it would also cause an increase in Covid-19 cases, Albert Park, chief economist at the Asian Development Bank said. But that is the price the government would have to pay if it wants the country to open...
EU Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions After Twitter's Suspension of Journalists

Vera Jourova, the European Commission's vice president for values and transparency, said news of the "arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying." Twitter abruptly suspended several high-profile journalists who cover him, including CNN correspondent Donie O'Sullivan and The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac. Jourova said EU law "requires...
China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar

In the last two weeks, local and central government authorities relaxed several measures that had forced many people to stay home and businesses to operate mostly remotely. Meanwhile, reports of locals falling ill have surged. Beijing city said that on Sunday, its fever clinics saw 22,000 visits — up 16 times from a week ago.
Fact Check: A Look at the Worst Political Deceptions of 2022

The midterm elections are finally over, but it won’t be long before the 2024 campaign cycle — which will really start in 2023 — gets going. Before that happens, we’ve put together this list of the year’s biggest whoppers that politicians and others made over the past 12 months.
FTX Insider Turned on Sam Bankman-Fried Days Before Bankruptcy, Flagging Potential Fraud to Regulators

Ryan Salame, who was co-CEO at FTX, disclosed "possible mishandling of clients' assets" by Sam Bankman-Fried to Bahamian regulators just before FTX's bankruptcy filing. Salame returned to the U.S. after alerting Bahamians to the possible fraud. Salame told regulators at the Securities Commission of the Bahamas that only three individuals...
New FTX CEO Is Getting Paid $1,300 an Hour, and Customers Will Foot the Bill

FTX CEO John Ray's go-to, three-person team has worked with him on at least three bankruptcies throughout the last three decades, including restructuring Enron in the early 2000s, Nortel in 2009 and Overseas Shipbuilding Group in 2014. Individually, the new FTX CEO will collect $1,300 hourly plus expenses for his...
U.S. Slaps Restrictions on Chinese Chipmaker and Other Companies Over National Security Worries

The Biden administration said it added mostly Chinese organizations to a so-called Entity List intended to restrict efforts to use advanced technologies to modernize China's military. The new designations also take aim at Russia-linked entities supporting that country's military invasion of Ukraine, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security...

