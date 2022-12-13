Fetterman to appear in Netflix movie starring Christian Bale

John Fetterman makes a cameo in a new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale.

The senator-elect posted a photo of himself and his wife, Gisele, dressed in full costume alongside Bale on the set of the 19th-century crime drama, “The Pale Blue Eye,” which was filmed in Western Pennsylvania.

Fetterman posted that he’s happy to work with director Scott Cooper again. Cooper directed “Out of The Furnace,” which features and was mostly filmed in Braddock.

“The Pale Blue Eye.” will be released in theaters Dec. 23 before arriving on Netflix Jan. 6.

©2022 Cox Media Group