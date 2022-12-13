ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fetterman to appear in Netflix movie starring Christian Bale

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSS37_0jglyOmL00

John Fetterman makes a cameo in a new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale.

The senator-elect posted a photo of himself and his wife, Gisele, dressed in full costume alongside Bale on the set of the 19th-century crime drama, “The Pale Blue Eye,” which was filmed in Western Pennsylvania.

Fetterman posted that he’s happy to work with director Scott Cooper again. Cooper directed “Out of The Furnace,” which features and was mostly filmed in Braddock.

“The Pale Blue Eye.” will be released in theaters Dec. 23 before arriving on Netflix Jan. 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAegH_0jglyOmL00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy