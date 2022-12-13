Pueblo City Council indefinitely tables controversial proposed anti-abortion ordinance

Read full article on original website
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION
It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance
Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city. Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality. “If […] The post Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
City will not cover court expenses
Pueblo tables proposed ban on abortion clinics
The proposal would have made it a crime for anyone to provide abortion pills or tools needed to perform the procedure.
Claims of interference in El Paso County recount 'not supported by evidence': 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said this week he will not pursue criminal charges against the Colorado secretary of state or the El Paso County clerk and recorder following allegations they interfered with a recount of the June 28 primary election. Allen said in a Dec. 5 letter of...
This Is Colorado's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric
Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Crowd gathers before Pueblo City Council’s anticipated final vote on proposed abortion ordinance
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo's City Council is expected to have a final vote on the controversial abortion ordinance that seeks to prevent an abortion and reproductive health clinic from operating out of the city. The 11-page ordinance passed its first reading on Nov. 28. The proposed ordinance cites...
Colorado Springs approves raises, new fire, police, park ranger positions in 2023 budget
The Colorado Springs City Council approved a $1 billion 2023 budget Tuesday that includes raises for employees, new police and firefighter positions, park rangers and permanent funding for a program to combat litter. The large total budget number covers all city departments, including those that are self-supporting, such as the...
Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Proposed water rule that could limit annexations moves forward
A proposed water-supply rule that could block properties from annexing into the city of Colorado Springs took a step forward Monday, with staff recommending against an alternative proposed by a developer. The draft rule requires Utilities to have 130% of the water required to serve existing city demand and the...
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
Two people of interest sought in Pueblo homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has requested the community’s assistance in identifying two people of interest connected to a homicide investigation from Dec. 2. PPD posted photos of the two people on Twitter, with the hope that someone in the community might recognize them or be able to identify them. PPD said […]
2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
Four Pueblo West Metro District employees being considered for Employee of the Year
Four Pueblo West Metropolitan District employees are being considered for the Metro District 2022 Employee of the Year award. Employees that were named Employee of the Quarter in 2022 are eligible for the Employee of the Year award include Ray Bond, water utility maintenance technician; Brandi Blankenship, Metro District clerk; Natalie Calderon, water billing customer service representative; and Kris Bjorson, information technology support specialist.
UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
