Pueblo, CO

Pueblo City Council indefinitely tables controversial proposed anti-abortion ordinance

By Breeanna Jent breeanna.jent@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago
‘Notorious’ abortionist, clinic are unworthy of Pueblo | OPINION

It is unfortunate that the Pueblo City Council tabled a measure that would have maintained the status quo in Pueblo — no abortion clinics operating in the city. Instead, Pueblo will be home to one of the most notorious late-term abortionists in the country. If “whole life” advocates like...
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance

Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city. Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality. “If […] The post Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

City will not cover court expenses

Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister speaks with June Charron. Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister speaks with June Charron. Morning team speaks with June Charron in Pueblo West. Morning team speaks with June Charron in Pueblo West. Economic Update: Inflation’s impact on renters. Economic Update: Inflation's impact on renters. Pass Key Restaurant.
PUEBLO, CO
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Kentucky’s Comer blames Democrats as Club Q survivors denounce anti-LGBTQ political rhetoric appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two people of interest sought in Pueblo homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has requested the community’s assistance in identifying two people of interest connected to a homicide investigation from Dec. 2. PPD posted photos of the two people on Twitter, with the hope that someone in the community might recognize them or be able to identify them. PPD said […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX 28 Spokane

2 adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, make appearances in court

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Two adult wives of polygamist group leader, Samuel Bateman, have appearances in federal magistrate court for status hearings on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline face charges of kidnapping, obstruction, and tampering with or destroying evidence in an official investigation after eight child wives of Bateman were found in Spokane, fleeing investigators.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
pueblowestmetro.com

Four Pueblo West Metro District employees being considered for Employee of the Year

Four Pueblo West Metropolitan District employees are being considered for the Metro District 2022 Employee of the Year award. Employees that were named Employee of the Quarter in 2022 are eligible for the Employee of the Year award include Ray Bond, water utility maintenance technician; Brandi Blankenship, Metro District clerk; Natalie Calderon, water billing customer service representative; and Kris Bjorson, information technology support specialist.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
PUEBLO, CO

