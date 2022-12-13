Tony Mowbray coy on chances of Ross Stewart return at Hull

Ross Stewart is still very much nearly back for Sunderland, but no one seems to know when he'll be actually back.

Ross Stewart may not be ready to make his Sunderland return at Hull City this weekend, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Stewart has missed 15 of Sunderland’s 22 games this season as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury.

Mowbray said he expected Stewart to be on the bench ‘as a minimum’ against West Brom on Monday, but he was held back again instead.

"I wish I was a physio! I ask those questions of my physio. Let's wait and see,” Mowbray said of Stewart’s chances of being involved at Hull.

"The player always has an input, but I'm sure he's been out that long that he doesn't want to come back and break down. He wants to be 100 percent right."

Ross Stewart was at the Stadium of Light for the game against West Brom but there was disappointment that he was once again not on the teamsheet.

That disappointment was probably fed, albeit inadvertently, by Mowbray’s positivity on Stewart’s recovery in his press conference last week.

He, though, has offered more details on why the striker sat the game out.

"He did a cool-down on Thursday and said he felt something, and there haven't been many training days since. He didn't train on Saturday or Sunday because he was feeling it a little bit.

"It's really a case of having a conversation with the boy. If he's feeling a bit uncomfortable, why would we throw him in?

"If he then came in and he's torn where he was feeling discomfort... I think you just have to let things settle down. He hasn't played any football for three and a bit months, then he played 60 minutes in a game in which we controlled him. He scored in the game, he looked good, he looked sharp, ready to go.

"He didn't complain of anything in the game, played 60 minutes, felt a million dollars, and then just the next day he felt a bit tight, a bit stiff. Give him a day or two to settle down and hopefully his body will be fine.”

Mowbray also revealed that Sunderland’s previous win over Millwall, and the manner in which they did it n the second half, also played a key role in his decision on Stewart.

"The team scored three goals in the last game and that was partly in my mind as to why Ross,” he said. “If he's feeling a little bit uncomfortable, let's not take a chance.

"Let's be patient. We've been without him for three and a bit months, so when he is ready he will be ready and hopefully he will improve our team."

