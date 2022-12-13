1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department reported that the accident happened on Germantown Parkway on Interstate 40 at around midnight.

Police stated that the collision involved only one vehicle.

One person was declared dead at the scene by the officials.

The name and identity of the victim have not been released.

It is unsure how the crash happened and what caused the crash.

Whether drugs or alcohol are involved is yet to be found.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

Additional details regarding the crash are not available currently.

December 13, 2022

Source: Action News 5

