NFL Week 15 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus FPI rankings

Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL regular season.

Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- has evaluated how teams are stacking up through 14 weeks.

While we are at the point of the season where the rankings stay largely consistent week to week, we do have teams that made the biggest jump up and down the list. The Los Angeles Chargers made a move up seven spots from last week after a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. And the biggest drop? The Las Vegas Raiders slid five spots after giving up two late touchdowns in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

In addition to our updated rankings, we checked in with NFL Nation reporters across the league and asked them to evaluate every team's offense, defense and special teams by their Football Power Index (FPI) efficiency rankings , powered by ESPN Analytics. Team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team's scoring margin, on a per-play basis. Who has the best and worst units in every aspect of football?

Let's take a look.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 14 ranking: 1

Offense: 2

Defense: 1

Special teams: 20

It's been a special year for the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The offense has set a team record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 27, while Jalen Hurts ranks first in quarterback rating (108.4) and fourth in completion rate (68%) to pace the air attack. The defense is tops against the pass (178.7 yards per game) and takeaways (24). It's been an adventure on special teams, but even that unit seems pointed in the right direction. -- Tim McManus

Week 14 ranking: 2

Offense: 1

Defense: 15

Special teams: 31

The Chiefs rank second in scoring at 29.5 points per game. And their defensive ranking is based largely on the strength of the pass rush, which has generated 42 sacks. But opponents still have a QBR against the Chiefs of 57, third highest in the league. Kansas City's special teams are usually outstanding, but not this season: They've fumbled three punts, and their field goal rate of 77.8% is the fourth worst. -- Adam Teicher

Week 14 ranking: 3

Offense : 3

Defense : 6

Special teams : 1

The Bills remain one of the best teams despite some hiccups. Ranking in the top three on offense is a bit misleading given some of the issues the unit has had in the past month, but the Bills are third in scoring, averaging 26.3 points per game. The defense has struggled to get off the field at times, which is reflected in its efficiency, but it has allowed the second-fewest points per game (17). The special teams unit has been the most consistent group for Buffalo this year, with kicker Tyler Bass making a career-high 89.7% of field goals, which is especially significant after punter/holder Sam Martin joined just before the season. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 14 ranking: 4

Offense: 7

Defense: 4

Special teams: 6

The Cowboys are one of three teams to rank inside the top 10 in all three categories, so that means they're pretty good. But the fact that the offense is seventh after Dak Prescott missed five games with a fractured thumb is telling. The Cowboys managed their way through Prescott's absence with Cooper Rush , and they have largely excelled since Prescott's return. Thank the running game with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard , who have combined for 1,610 yards. Thank the red zone offense (20 touchdowns in 28 trips since Prescott's return). Thank the third-down offense (51-of-89 since Prescott's return). But Prescott has to watch the interceptions, with eight since his return. -- Todd Archer

Week 14 ranking: 7

Offense: 6

Defense: 2

Special teams: 5

The 49ers' defense would probably be No. 1 here were it not for a poor performance against the Chiefs, but it does still lead the league in many traditional categories. The offense has been on a decided upward trajectory since acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey , as San Francisco has averaged 28.7 points per game since McCaffrey took on a full-time role in Week 8, up eight points from before he arrived. Perhaps most encouraging is a special teams unit that had some struggles early in the season but is rounding into form with returner Ray-Ray McCloud III -- who now ranks in the top eight in both kick and punt return average for the season -- leading the way. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 14 ranking: 5

Offense: 14

Defense: 19

Special teams: 7

The defense would rank lower here if it weren't for eight interceptions after the start of the fourth quarter, tied for most in the NFL. Those takeaways have prevented teams from finishing drives that could have changed the outcome of games. In its past five contests, the defense has allowed an average of 30.4 points per game and 460.6 yards, the worst in the league. Offensively, coach Kevin O'Connell has boosted wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the top of the league's production charts. Overall, though, the Vikings have produced the NFL's fourth-most negative plays (76). Special teams has been the Vikings' most consistent unit and could produce multiple Pro Bowl invitations. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 14 ranking: 8

Offense: 4

Defense: 12

Special teams: 8

The touchdowns tell the story. The Bengals are fourth in the NFL in red zone efficiency, which is why the offense is ranked fifth in points per drive. Defensively, the Bengals are sixth in fewest red zone touchdowns allowed. Cincinnati D-coordinator Lou Anarumo's mantra of "yards don't equal points" has been a staple during his four-year tenure. The Bengals give up more field goals per drive than any team in the league, but Anarumo won't complain as long as Cincinnati keeps opponents out of the end zone. -- Ben Baby

Week 14 ranking: 6

Offense: 5

Defense: 17

Special teams: 26

The Dolphins' defense has picked up since adding linebacker Bradley Chubb at the trade deadline, but Miami can't overcome below-average defensive play. The Dolphins' offense has not carried its weight over the past two weeks, coinciding with the team's two-game skid. A squad that had scored 30 points in four straight games has now failed to crack 20 in its past two. Meanwhile, the Fins are among the worst teams in the league at returning and defending returns. Miami lost its fastball over the past two games, but it can hang with, or beat, any team in the NFL if it regains that offensive punch. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 14 ranking: 9

Offense: 12

Defense: 11

Special teams: 2

The Ravens' offense and defense have similar efficiencies, but they are two sides of the ball going in opposite directions. Lamar Jackson and the offense started off hot before struggling in the red zone recently, which is why the Ravens are averaging 16.5 points in their past four games. Their defense blew three fourth-quarter leads early in the season, but Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest points (13.4) since acquiring middle linebacker Roquan Smith in Week 9. The constant is the traditionally strong special teams, which is led by one of the best kickers in NFL history, Justin Tucker . -- Jamison Hensley

Week 14 ranking: 17

Offense: 19

Defense: 25

Special teams: 14

The Chargers have underperformed this season on offense and defense. It's easy to point to a significant number of injuries, despite the Bolts saying weekly that it's not an excuse. But it cannot be overlooked. Quarterback Justin Herbert played multiple games despite feeling the effect of fractured rib cartilage. The offense has often utilized a makeshift line. And Week 14's game was the first this season that both wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were available from start to finish. On defense, the Bolts have been without edge rusher Joey Bosa , cornerback J.C. Jackson and several key defensive linemen -- all of whom are on injured reserve. -- Lindsey Thiry

Week 14 ranking: 10

Offense: 10

Defense: 22

Special teams: 9

The Seahawks' offense has been among the most efficient in the NFL thanks in large part to Geno Smith and the passing game. They've had to carry most of the load, especially of late, as Seattle has seen less production out of running back Kenneth Walker III , who is now sidelined with an ankle injury. The Hawks' defense has gone from awful to good to awful again, and it is now mired in a stretch of four straight games in which it has allowed at least 150 rushing yards. The special teams committed some costly gaffes early in the season, but it has evened out since then. Kicker Jason Myers is having a Pro Bowl-worthy season, hitting 24 of 25 field goal attempts and going 36-of-37 on PATs. -- Brady Henderson

Week 14 ranking: 12

Offense : 27

Defense : 8

Special teams: 11

The Jets have some promising young players on offense, most notably wideout Garrett Wilson , but they have topped the 30-point mark only twice. Two factors could explain it: upheaval at quarterback (three different starters) and offensive tackle (six different starters). Zach Wilson 's regression, and eventual benching, is a big reason for the quarterback instability. A new and improved secondary, led by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed , is the biggest reason for the massive improvement on defense. A season ago, the Jets had arguably the worst defense; now it is a legit top-10 unit. -- Rich Cimini

Week 14 ranking: 13

Offense: 25

Defense: 9

Special teams: 17

It's not surprising that defense is Washington's best unit; it ranks among the top 10 in multiple key categories, including third downs (third), yards per game (fourth) and scoring (eighth). Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have combined for 36 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. Offensively, the Commanders have issues, ranking 25th or worse in scoring, third downs and yards per play. So, again, no surprise. But special teams is surprising. Punter Tress Way ranks seventh in net punting and first in punts placed inside the 20. The return game, though, has not produced -- 15th on kickoffs; 21st on punts -- and that drags the Commanders' ranking down. -- John Keim

Week 14 ranking: 11

Offense: 17

Defense: 13

Special teams: 19

The FPI efficiencies are an excellent match for the Titans' mediocre 7-6 record. Tennessee's offense has had its share of struggles, especially in the second half, during which it has averaged an NFL-worst 5.2 points. The special teams has 15 field goals -- tied for the third least in the league -- and its coverage units have struggled, particularly against the Eagles, with rookie Britain Covey returning six punts for 105 yards in Week 13. Meanwhile, the defense has been outstanding against the run (81.3 yards allowed, third best), but the pass defense is allowing 283.7 yards per game, the second worst in the league. -- Turron Davenport

Week 14 ranking: 15

Offense: 26

Defense: 3

Special teams: 15

The Patriots are last in the NFL in offensive red zone efficiency, converting touchdowns just 38.9% of the time. That is one of several key categories on offense in which they have struggled, and it has contributed to them being unable to complement the defense and special teams -- both of which have made more game-changing plays. One note about the defense: The sterling ranking is due, in part, to feasting on lower-level QBs. -- Mike Reiss

Week 14 ranking: 14

Offense: 15

Defense: 21

Special teams: 21

It's somewhat surprising that the limited Giants' offense is their most efficient unit. A lot of that has to be because the defense has hemorrhaged of late. The defense is allowing opponents to convert 63% of their red zone opportunities over the past six games as compared to 40% during New York's 6-1 start. The same defense that once carried the team has allowed 27 or more points in four of the past six contests. Not having top cornerback Adoree' Jackson has been crushing. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 14 ranking: 20

Offense: 8

Defense: 31

Special teams: 3

There's no denying that the Lions' offense is capable of putting up big numbers on any team in the league -- scoring at least 30 points in seven games this season. Defensively, however, they aren't great at stopping anyone, either. The Lions' D is allowing 403.2 total yards per game and 26.7 points per game, which are both the second-highest marks in the league. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 14 ranking: 16

Offense: 24

Defense: 10

Special teams: 27

It's surprising the Buccaneers are not ranked lower on offense, given that they are not even averaging 17 points per game. Defensively, the Bucs can be lights out, when healthy. On special teams, punter Jake Camarda has turned out to be a real gem, and Deven Thompkins brought promise to the kick return situation this past week. -- Jenna Laine

Week 14 ranking: 22

Offense: 13

Defense: 27

Special teams: 24

It's been a while since the Jaguars had an offense that ranked in the top half of the league, and it's mainly because of how well QB Trevor Lawrence has played from November on. Since Week 9, he has led the NFL in completion percentage, is second in passer rating and is fourth in Total QBR, all while throwing 10 scoring passes and no interceptions. The defense's biggest issue is a lack of a consistent pass rush (its 23 sacks ranks 28th), which is why Jacksonville is 28th in the NFL in pass defense (253.3 yards per game allowed). The Jaguars' punt and kick coverage units rank near the bottom of the league. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 14 ranking: 21

Offense: 20

Defense: 29

Special teams: 28

What happened to the defense? That's the question that has been asked all season and will be asked again once it's over. D-coordinator Joe Barry likely will take the fall for his lack of innovative game plans and playcalls, but there are others at fault too. General manager Brian Gutekunst bet that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas could repeat their 2021 performances and paid them big, while also not fortifying the edge positions behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith . All those decisions burned him. Everyone knew the offense would struggle after Davante Adams left. And Green Bay's special teams is always an issue, so that's nothing new. But the defense was supposed to keep this team competitive. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 14 ranking: 19

Offense: 22

Defense: 16

Special teams: 30

The FPI efficiencies show what's been obvious on the field all season: Collectively, the Steelers are an average to below-average team. The offense is 25th in red zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on less than half its trips there. But perhaps most alarming are the average defensive ranking and the abysmal special teams spot. The defense, the most expensive unit in the NFL, has been hampered by injuries but ranks 25th in sacks (25) and 24th in passing yards per game (242.7). And on special teams, second-year punter Pressley Harvin III is 30th in the league at 44 yards per punt. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 14 ranking: 24

Offense: 11

Defense: 30

Special teams: 22

These rankings are not surprising considering Atlanta's roster situation -- awash in dead money and a young squad still lacking depth at certain positions. The special teams spot -- particularly with Avery Williams as one of the league's best punt returners (17.4 yards per return) and Cordarrelle Patterson as the team's kick returner (33.5 yards per return, one touchdown) -- seems specifically low. Offensively, the numbers have taken a hit because of Atlanta's recent inability to score or move the ball (fewer than 20 points scored in four of the past five games and fewer than 200 yards passing in all five). But the run game has been better than expected this season. On defense, Atlanta's lack of a pass rush (17 sacks) has hindered production. -- Michael Rothstein

Week 14 ranking: 18

Offense: 9

Defense: 28

Special teams: 16

Sure, the defense is the Raiders' weak link -- giving up a 98-yard drive to Baker Mayfield 48 hours after he joined the Rams is an all-time collapse -- but the high-powered offense is not without blame, either. Simply put, Las Vegas, in its first year under the new management of coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, has not been able to put together a complete game. Call it growing pains. Call it poor playcalling. You can even blame injuries, as Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow have missed most of the season. Whatever the reason, 12 of the Raiders' 13 outings have been one-score games, and they are just 5-8. -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 14 ranking: 23

Offense: 18

Defense: 20

Special teams: 18

The FPI reflects what the Browns are -- a bottom-half team across the board. The defense has started to play better, but blown coverage and an inability to stop the run earlier have led this unit to underachieve. Offensively, the Browns have fallen apart since their bye. Injuries along the offensive line have hurt. QB Deshaun Watson , after an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL personal conduct policy, has led the Browns to just one offensive TD in two games. And with the exception of a couple of big plays, special teams has been a consistent fiasco. -- Jake Trotter

Week 14 ranking: 27

Offense: 29

Defense: 7

Special teams: 13

The Panthers have been much more efficient since interim coach Steve Wilks took over and committed to the running game. They've averaged 154.6 yards rushing and scored 10 rushing touchdowns in their past seven games, a big reason they are 4-4 under Wilks. On defense and special teams, the Panthers are about where they should be: playing at a high level. This defense can travel, and punter Johnny Hekker has been useful. -- David Newton

Week 14 ranking: 25

Offense: 23

Defense: 24

Special teams: 23

The Saints simply haven't been good in all three phases of the game, and their offense has struggled badly at times to put up points. The more surprising stat is their defense, which has fallen from a yearly top-five unit to middle of the road, mostly due to a once-stout run defense not being as good as it was when Dennis Allen was the D-coordinator instead of the head coach. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 14 ranking: 26

Offense: 21

Defense: 18

Special teams: 29

The Cardinals' performance this season has been mediocre, at best, which fits in with their FPI rankings. The offense has struggled to get started at times, especially in the passing game. The defensive rankings can be attributed to a pass defense that hasn't lived up to expectations, allowing 245.4 yards per game and 6.72 yards per play. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 14 ranking: 28

Offense: 31

Defense: 14

Special teams: 12

The offense is, perhaps, the most vivid example you'll find of why the Colts have struggled this season. They are not a completely hapless team devoid of talent. Their FPI rankings on defense and special teams are in the top half of the league, and that feels like an accurate reflection of what we've seen on the field. But that isn't nearly enough to overcome an inept offense that has a league-worst minus-14 turnover margin and ranks 31st in scoring (16.1 PPG). The Colts are fundamentally bad on offense, struggling in critical areas like protecting the football and blocking, which explains a lot. -- Stephen Holder

Week 14 ranking: 29

Offense: 28

Defense: 26

Special teams: 10

The numbers make sense with a look at how the Rams' season has played out: They're averaging just 16.8 points per game, by far the worst under coach Sean McVay since he was hired in 2017. The Rams have played at least part of this season missing quarterback Matthew Stafford , wide receivers Cooper Kupp , Allen Robinson II and Van Jefferson , and most of the starting offensive line. Los Angeles' defense has fared better (and healthier!) than the offense, and that shows slightly in its FPI rank. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 14 ranking: 30

Offense: 16

Defense: 32

Special teams: 25

The Bears have seen a considerable uptick in offensive efficiency since Week 7, averaging 25.3 points per game. Utilizing Justin Fields ' dynamic rushing ability to its advantage has kept Chicago battling down the stretch of games despite sitting on a six-game losing streak. The defense owns a league-worst rank in sacks and pressures, which has hindered the Bears' ability to stop opposing quarterbacks. Despite that, Chicago still ranks 11th in pass defense (allowing 204.2 yards per game). Kicker Cairo Santos has struggled lately, having missed three field goals in since Week 11. The Bears have been at the top of the league on kickoff returns, but they rank in the bottom 10 on punt returns, having only one of 20-plus yards. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 14 ranking: 31

Offense: 30

Defense: 5

Special teams: 32

Just look at the numbers for the story of the Broncos' season. Injuries have decimated the depth chart; Denver has led the league in players on injured reserve and salary-cap dollars for players on IR for most of the season. Due to this, the Broncos have taken most of their core special teams players and put them on offense or defense, leaving special teams scrambling to fill spots week to week. And the offense has been a touchdown desert for much of the campaign. Sunday's game against the Chiefs was the eighth they've lost by seven or fewer points. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 14 ranking: 32

Offense: 32

Defense: 23

Special teams: 4

The main reason for the Texans' poor offensive output is their quarterback play, which is one of the worst in the league. Houston quarterbacks have a passer rating of 75.7, the lowest in the NFL, and have thrown 16 interceptions, the most in the NFL. It's so bad that the team used a two-quarterback system against the Cowboys to generate a spark. The Texans' defense is respectable due to its ability to limit passers, having held opposing QBs to under an 80.0 passer rating seven times this year, which is tied for second best in the league. -- DJ Bien-Aime