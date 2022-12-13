Read full article on original website
An Iowa and Illinois Gas Station Is Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Today
Gas prices are super unpredictable right now. On your way to work, it could be $3, on the way home it could be $4. With prices putting so much pressure on our wallets the last year, one company is looking to alleviate the stresses of the holiday season with a special deal.
KBUR
Burlington City Hall closing for holiday
Burlington, IA- Burlington City Hall will be closed on Friday, December 23rd, and Monday, December 26th for the Christmas holiday. The Burlington City Council’s work session will be held on Tuesday, December 27th. City hall will also be closed on Monday, January 2nd. The City Council meeting will be...
ktvo.com
Deputy used appropriate force in Mt. Pleasant shooting, review finds
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — Jefferson County prosecutors have completed a review of the investigation into a Dec. 3 officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding was asked to conduct a review of the incident to avoid conflicts of interest between the officers involved and the Henry County Attorney's Office.
KBUR
Mount Pleasant woman arrested for DUI following accident
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Mount Pleasant woman for Driving While Under the Influence. According to a news release, on Monday, December 12th, at about 8:31 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1700 grid of Oakland Mills Road.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine traffic light back in operation
The traffic signal at the Grandview-Oregon/Warren intersection in Muscatine is now in full operation, according to Muscatine Power and Water (MPW,) which maintains the traffic signals in Muscatine. The traffic signal had been in flashing red mode for the past several months as work on the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 28-year-old Shelby Kobra Kelly of Keokuk was arrested Thursday, December 15th by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in the 300 block of North Park Drive in Keokuk. Kelly is...
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
KBUR
Obituaries for Thursday December 15th
Lisa Shauyn Walker, 58, of Burlington, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at her home. Born February 8, 1964, in Corrales, NM, she was the daughter of Harlen Lane and Roberta Ann Russell Peterson. On December 29, 1985, she married Harvey David Walker in California. Lisa graduated from Winnetonka High School...
radiokmzn.com
KEOKUK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR ARRESTED FOR THEFT
SIGOURNEY, IA — On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Burglary in Henderson County
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sherriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on burglary charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, December 14th, at about 5:02 PM an off-duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a robbery at the Henderson county library in Biggsville, Ill. The officer...
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Tried Meeting Up with Undercover Officer Posing as a Teen
An Ottumwa man is behind bars after allegedly setting up to meet a child he was messaging who was actually an undercover police officer. 53-year-old Robert Honbarger has been charged with enticing a minor under 16, a Class D felony. According to court records, Honbarger proposed meeting with an individual...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after theft of laundry change
An Iowa City man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands from the laundry room of a South Clinton Street apartment building. Police say that surveillance video shows 24-year-old Draven Lundgren, who lives in the building, using a stolen key to open the coin box in the laundry room. When interviewed, Lundgren allegedly admitted to taking the key from a closet on the property approximately two weeks prior and using it about a dozen times. He reportedly admitted to stealing a bucket of change as well.
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
KBUR
Year End Donations Sought For The Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign For The Capitol Theater in Burlington
Burlington, IA- The Dream Behind the Curtain Capital Campaign for the Capitol Theatre is seeking donations to begin construction on the 2nd floor of the theatre’s annex. The project will provide much-needed space for youth programming, college classes, and a 120-seat box theatre. It will also upgrade the existing spaces with sound improvements, and energy-efficient lighting, as well as pay off debt and build up the theatre’s operating fund.
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
tspr.org
Local nursing homes fined $25K for resident care violations
The Illinois Department of Public Health has fined two local nursing homes for violations related to residents falling and being injured. IDPH investigators visited the Monmouth Nursing Home, 117 S. I St., in May. They ruled that staff members failed to assess a resident’s fall risk. That resulted in...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
